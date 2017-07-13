Expanded Autism Services in the Chicagoland Area

A Letter to Autism Community

For the last four years, I had the honor of working with an incredible team to provide autism services. We started a Chicago based company, Autism Family Center (“AFC”). Our organization provides comprehensive therapeutic resources to families. AFC’s reputation grew rapidly around the Chicagoland Area. The flexibility and excitement of AFC’s programs drew the attention of parents. The high quality care kept our community growing. AFC’s comprehensive programs are designed to ensure maximum learning, unity and growth.

When Autism Family Center and Autism Spectrum Therapies (“AST”) found one-another, the two organizations quickly realized they served the same population while operating under the same values.

We would like to officially announce the future of Autism Family Center as a partnership between two companies. Effective July 1st, the two organizations have been working together. As a team, we are extending the autism services both companies offer. Through this partnership, both organizations can provide quality care with maximum resources.

Why did AFC decide to partner with AST?

AST is one of the largest and most respected autism services organizations in the US. AST currently serves over 5,000 families spreading across eight states and employs over 2,000 staff. They will be expanding their business through the partnership with Autism Family Center. As the CEO of AFC, I wanted to ensure that our families continue to receive quality care regardless of the political environment. No matter what, we wanted to ensure there was never a disruption in care for the families who need us most. AST, and its affiliates, create a supportive and stable environment to continue services for all.

More information about Autism Spectrum Therapies is available through their website: autismtherapies.com.

Moving Forward

I am excited for both the families and staff and what the future holds for them at AST.

Transitions are hard, and change is always scary. I have nothing but the highest confidence that AST will allow AFC to accomplish the goals it has always strived for.

If you have any questions, we are here. AFC has always had a transparency first policy and that hasn’t changed. Please do not hesitate to email me personally (laurenrabin@autismfamilycenter.com) or reach out to the new management at AST (866-727-8274).

We look forward to a continued relationship with your family.

Thank you for everything,

Lauren