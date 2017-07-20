Expectations can be 'a bitch' --- and we tend to have more of them the closer we get to people, the more important people become in our lives, in our hearts, and therefore, unfortunately, the higher potentiality for disappointment and yup, even 'heart ache' with those we love most. :(

Funny how 'life' 'works' like that huh? or at least how we have been 'conditioned/taught/socialized' to respond to our relationships..... n'est ce pas?

How lovely t'would be for all of we to be able to maintain a relative detachment as experienced with those who are not as 'close' to us with those that are. ;)

Of course, one may 'argue' / provide the perceptual point of view that maintaining this 'detachment' may 'take away' from the bliss that more intimate relationships are 'known for'.

I would fathom to say, this Not to be true -- that indeed, being able to maintain a certain level of detachment from the emotions that may arise due to expectations we may place upon those closest to us, a good thing -- indeed, a very good thing....

What does this look like?

What does this mean to you?

Taking into consideration those concerned with 'losing the closeness' and the 'bliss' that comes with 'closer relationships' -- let us have a look at the difference with respect to "expectations", and then we may 'judge' for ourselves....

With those who are more 'at arms length' -- we tend not to have as many expectations, we ACCEPT more -- and where we do have expectations that are not met, we tend to LET GO with greater ease the disappointment that may 'funnel' through.

Additionally, we also ADJUST ourselves with greater ease to those things within others that have proven "disappointing to our expectations" (ie: we learn that person A can not be relied upon for B, D, & G and therefore, learn not to rely upon or have expectations of them with respect to these things -- we adjust ourselves.....).

Turning now to those that we allow 'closer in' -- there tends to be an automatic rise in attachment ( which is totally understandable ) and expectations ( which is also understandable ) ......indeed, would I go so far as to say, we begin to have expectations of our 'significant' others ( on all levels of intimacy/plantonicy ) to 'read our minds', to 'inherently know our feelings', our wants, desires, and.........to provide for them.

Whilst it's true that the closer we become to others, the better we know them and they us, and whilst telepathy is most certainly a very 'real' thing, we have not yet graduated as a species to making 'honest' use of this inherent ability of ours, which essentially means.....

COMMUNICATION ( gentle, loving, transparent, and authentic ) is KEY!

Ya want something -- Communicate it!

Having said that -- we must now turn our focus to our Emotions --

It is we who, when feeling disappointed by unmet expectations get all cafafouled by the emotions that may arise, indeed, we BEcome those emotions -- our entire beingess is taken over by them......

we could instead make use of the emotions as they arise to question said emotions, where they are coming from, why we are feeling disappointed, beyond the reason of an unmet expectation to the inciting stimulus from our past which has created the neural pathways that automatically are stimulated by 'like kind' situations that bring forth emotions of such 'power' we jump in reaction instead of pause in reflective response.

When we pause, we may allow ourselves to take into consideration the OTHER's feelings, thoughts, perspective, and give them 'the benefit of the doubt', trust that even though our expectations have not been met, it was not out of malicious intent, for example.

This is where that detachment with our 'lesser close' relationships comes into play ---this is where the Opportunity for Growth, for Emotional Maturity is presented to we in our closer relationships...... and indeed, an opportunity that is not relegated only to expectations and close relationships but to a myriad of situations -- these just happen to be exemplary.... ;)

Exemplary, because the closer we become to someone, the more we allow them to 'see me' which means the more authentic, transparent, and vulnerable do we become. It also means that we see our selves more intimately through these personal relationships which if we are not loving self, can be a 'difficult' thing to see......

Indeed, would I go so far as to say that if we wanted to enhance our personal relationships, not only should we be focusing on reducing our expectations of 'the other' and doing all we are able to see them through the light of love instead of our insecurities, doubts, and any other fears.... we should be doing all we can to LOVE our SELF....to be a 'better care taker to Self', a more loving, compassionate, detached, accepting, embracing, uplifting, assisting, empowering 'parent to me', and maybe, just maybe, not be so hard on self for not meeting our own expectations....indeed, maybe have a look at the expectations we are holding our selves accountable for.......May we be expecting too much of our selves or being too harsh when we falter to meet an expectation perfectly ?

Something to ponder, n'est ce pas ? Well...we are definitely worth it!!!

What advise, personal experience, insight have you to share to assist others in their personal relationships and in dealing with unrealized expectations?

