Experiencing the Earthquake in Mexico (on the Oaxacan Coast)

When the shower started thumping and the ground under my feet shook, I ran out naked, grabbed a towel, checked to see if the stairs were solid, and hugged Gabriel the nightguard who was standing downstairs..

We were alone in the hotel.

"Karin!" he said, his face shaken. "That was scary! Look!"

He pointed to the pool.

"The water was moving in waves! So I ran away from the pool! But then the fence was shaking, so I ran away from it! I did not know where to run!"

I packed all my belongings immediately in one suitcase. Amazing how quickly one can determine what is important to take (computer, a notebook of scribblings, passport and money, my little Buddha statue, and a t-shirt a friend had lent me that I had promised to give him back).

"You're going?" Gabriel said aghast.

"Maybe. And you go too!"

We are 50 meters from the beach.

It had been the strangest sensation, like being caught on my surf board by an unexpected rocky wave.

I had instinctually grounded my feet.

"No, Karin! I can't go! My job is to watch the hotel! And if a burglar comes???"

"Who cares? Lock the doors and run!"

"No, Karin! It's my job!"

He sat lonely on the curb, while I went down the road to sit with the children and families, in blankets, all out in the street.

Then I walked down to the ocean with a flashlight to see if it had changed.

It was eerie to see my old friend the ocean upclose, in the dark, with this tremblor hidden in it.

The waves were slightly strange-- three at a time, going fast, right on top of each other.

On the shack in front of the ocean was the family of children I knew, all sitting on the roof.

"Diego!" I called to the little boy. "Did you feel the earthquake?"

"Si!" he called out gaily. "Si!"

"Were you scared?"

"No," he chortled. "I was sleeping. I was in the middle of a dream!"

"What was your dream about?"

"In my dream!" he called out over the roof. "I was wearing super magical glasses--like in the book you read us!--and I could see everything!!!"

"Keep those glasses on Diego," I called out.

Puerto Escondido

***

My friend Citlali drove up in her VW in the middle of the night. I loaded my suitcase inside.

"Tu te vas?" said Gabriel with sad anguished eyes.

"And you too leave!" I said. "The second you get an alert!"

He shook his head.