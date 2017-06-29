Experiment or Experience?? Mr. (President) Donald J.Trump

I have voted both Democratic and Republican throughout my life. Usually it is the candidate, not necessarily the party that swayed me.

I paid close attention lately, tuning in on the much heated race last Fall, and now with our new President Donald Trump it is somewhat fascinating to watch and listen, in the world of studying human behavior, and in paying attention and understanding our current leadership…..

As I listen and observe, and that includes lots of various radio and tv venues, print, and the like, I think about ….where we are today?

Granted, it appears Mr. Trump received the most electoral votes. Granted, he was inaugurated as our President Jan. 20. And granted every person has some good to share(don’t they?).

I remember watching a couple of episodes of The Apprentice. I wanted to know what “The Trump Phenomena’ was all about? And, while intrigued, I wasn’t necessarily impressed. I mean, how much intelligence or thought does it take to say “you’re fired!”. Isn’t that breaking down rather than building up? Isn’t that negative rather than positive? Okay, maybe a bit of both, but let’s face it: it’s not that impressive.

So when “The Donald” became President, I became skeptical.

Here’s my thoughts, with pros and cons:

Pros: He seems to have a good work ethic(hours in).

He has some charisma.

He has some salesmanship(more on this).

He seems to love his family.

Cons: He doesn’t tell the truth a lot of the time.

He exaggerates.

He seems to be ‘afraid’ or ‘immune’ to saying ‘I’m sorry.”

He may be intellectually lazy(doesn’t read a lot, or educate himself?)

He may not have had to ever really worry about surviving, did he get a ‘silver spoon’?

Or no? (common belief:having to make it on your own can be a good trait that builds strength and wisdom).

He ‘shoots from the hip’ (might be good such as instinctive, might be bad, such as impulsive).

Not sure he pays attention to those smarter than him.

He has a big ego(ego based out of fear usually, so this is not a good trait).

Regarding his salesmanship ‘abilities’: I have been a salesperson all my life, including auto industry, stock industry, and real estate industry. Yes, the same real estate industry that Trump was in (different part of the country). I have seen a lot, heard a lot, done a lot. And being the ‘bully of real estate’ or the ‘cut throat type’ of person does not impress me, or most people for that matter. In fact, just the opposite. It is not necessary to bully, lie, or compete beyond the norm to succeed: plain and simple. And if you think it does, you really are not the biggest and brightest. Can it help you if you step on others to get to the top? Maybe. But it does not sustain, never did, never will.

So, I say to myself, and others: where are we now? I hope (sincerely), and wish that Mr.(President) Trump will succeed. I really do. We all want our President to succeed: he is our leader of the Free World and by leader I mean the leader of our “Shining Country on the Hill” to others, and a leader who is to represent a Global presence that people can be proud of. Isn’t that what we all want??

Does one or two voices matter here? I’m not sure. But I do know that, as not only a U.S. Citizen, and also as a taxpayer, and a caring individual, I, as many people do, want to know that ‘The Donald” is more than just a ‘base of voters’, that he is more than just a ‘business man turned politician’ and that he is more than just ‘a guy in a suit.’