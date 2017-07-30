EXPERIMENTING FOR A LIFE OF EXCELLENCE

Experience taught me a few things. One is to listen to your gut, no matter how good something sounds on paper. The second is that you’re generally better off sticking with what you know. And the third is that sometimes your best investments are the ones you don’t make.– Donald Trump
I love when I see people happy and excited. I enjoy when I see folks make a decision and go after their dreams. I rejoice when people accept the lessons adversities teach and use them to move forward. I get excited when I see people pursuing their passions. When we are obedient to the voice inside us irrespective of our will, we become instruments for miracles to happen. I find worth when I contribute to the happiness of people and when my efforts cause a person to dream and believe more. I think my time is well spent when I am making a difference wherever it is. I find a meaning when my actions cause a person to make radical improvements in their life and character. What else could be more worthy? I find significance when I am helping people become what they always wanted to be. My quest is more for the truth than mere living. What I seek is to be “Me” amid the world that is always trying to label me with one idea or the other. During all my waking hours and activities, I am seeking the truth of my own being. I write to teach myself. I speak to convince myself. I work to understand myself. I found that when I serve myself well, I do the greatest good. When I am true to myself, I can’t be false with anybody. When I love myself, the whole world opens its arms to me. When I accept myself, who is there to reject me?
Until you reach a point where you can differentiate right from wrong, you need someone who can walk you through the book of life. So called smart asses and the leaders of the society do not have enough common sense to understand this fact of life and every time they ignore this, it backfires on them and their name it an accident or disaster. That’s why there is a need of more life-coaches and mentors in our family, community and nation than those folks that wear nice suits and ties and “walk like never before.” There is a need for more women that can empathize with the kid on the slum/street and let him know that there is at least one person in the world who cares than a woman that can swing their asses at a fashion show for applause and titles. There is a need of more Mother Teresas and Jesus Christs. There is a need of more true fathers and mothers than biological fathers and mothers.
That’s what I think when I read or hear very often about young folks doing great damages to the society. A little empathy and guidance would probably have led these youths to the right path, but the society would rather hate or bully them as outcasts, weird or stupid and finally become the victim of the consequences. The downright fact is that the society is full of intellectual fools with a lot of knowledge but no wisdom. Wisdom comes from only one source and that is God. Most people have never asked the divine providence or the Creator for guidance and although equipped with worldly credentials, they are devoid of this most important thing. Very often even the intellectual giants who can calculate the motion of the stars are devoid of common sense. This common sense that often warns me intuitively has never failed. If something isn’t right, it usually isn’t right and I know I must flee from it. There is a Super soul seated in the heart of all beings and as soon as we try to hurt one of the God’s creatures, our hands are tied, they beat around our own breasts. All kinds of offenses are surly and justly punished in the universe where even gigantic planets can’t dare change their fixed orbits. I look back into my life, all the things I have overcome and just fall in love with me all over again. I wonder sometimes what happens to the folks that go through experiences similar to mine and do not get proper guidance and make wrong decisions. Some of them do stupid things and land in prison or get killed while some other never get up after the hard blow that the life gives them. I think in that matter I have been the most fortunate one that I ever came out fighting, seeking, looking rather than hiding way back there. I seek to make my life as great as possible and for that I am open-minded to learn and grow from any source. I have given myself permission to study other religions when my own religion didn’t answer my questions. I have received mentorship from people of different races, castes and nationality with fruits on their tree. Life is an experiment and as many experiments one can make in the positive direction, as many experiences to learn and grow from. I wish you will not settle for mediocrity in any area of life, but do whatever is necessary to live a life of success and significance.
CONVERSATIONS