Watch This Guy Dynamite A Christmas Tree Just In Time For The Holidays

Decorated trees are usually put up before Christmas.
Erik Johansson, however, is already busy taking his down ― using dynamite.
Via his “Swedish Dynamite” YouTube channel, he spreads some holiday cheer in his latest video by using detonating cord as tinsel ― and then blowing the entire tree to smithereens.
Check it out in the clip above.
