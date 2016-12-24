WEIRD NEWS

Watch This Guy Dynamite A Christmas Tree Just In Time For The Holidays

But don't try this at home.

12/24/2016 04:17 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Decorated trees are usually put up before Christmas.

Erik Johansson, however, is already busy taking his down ― using dynamite.

Via his “Swedish Dynamite” YouTube channel, he spreads some holiday cheer in his latest video by using detonating cord as tinsel ― and then blowing the entire tree to smithereens.

Check it out in the clip above.

Related Coverage

Also on HuffPost

Suggest a correction
Comments
Watch This Guy Dynamite A Christmas Tree Just In Time For The Holidays

CONVERSATIONS