Exploring America's Newest National Park: Pinnacles in Central California

We didn’t necessarily plan it this way – many routing changes occurred during our year on the road – but it's fitting that the final stop on our quest to see all 59 of the U.S. national parks was at Pinnacles in California – America's newest national park. It has been eyeballed for such protection for over a century since being established as a National Monument by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908. In 2012, legislation was passed by Congress to federally protect Pinnacles, and in 2013, President Barack Obama signed it into law making it America's 59th national park (and the last stop on our journey!)

Though it is new in the hearts and minds of U.S. park-goers, the Salinas Valley is the site of an ancient history spanning 23 million years. Over the course of that time, the "pinnacles" have migrated some 200 miles from their original home on the San Andreas Fault where the volcano that they were born from once stood. Today, that volcanic rock from the Pacific Coast Range has morphed to form monoliths, spires, peaks, cliffs, and other formations that jut out from the pastoral hills of the region.

Jonathan Irish Geologists estimate that the pinnacles formations move at a rate of about 2-miles per year.

The park is split into east and west districts between which there are no driving roads connecting the entrances on either side. In the west district, there are rare and unusual talus caves – caves made up of fallen rock sandwiched in slot canyons. On the east side you will find the most interesting views of the formations along with broader views of the entire park landscape, the main park visitor center, and an established camping area. Both sides are beloved by technical climbers, day hikers, cave-goers, and bird watchers eager to catch a glimpse of the endangered California condor.

While there are many adventures to have in Pinnacles, we are choosing to focus on just three – accessible to all people, of all ages, and of all ability levels. Being our last park page – 59 of 59 – we really wanted to highlight adventures that all can experience... as we see it, the true beauty and great triumph of our National Park System is that there really is something wonderful in each national park for every person to enjoy.

Jonathan Irish Pinnacles National Park in the Salinas Valley, California — America’s newest national park!

Pinnacles hiking

Pinnacles National Park is a hiker’s paradise. With 32 miles of established trails meandering meadows, talus caves, and colorful formations, there is a wealth to see just by strapping on your hiking shoes and heading out on foot. The great diversity of the landscape allows visitors to climb through boulders, trek uphill climbs, stroll on flat paths and along shaded creeks, and immerse in a vibrant river valley. Along the way you will find wildlife, sprawling views, and general peace and quiet. If all of that doesn’t get you to hit the trails, nothing will!

Jonathan Irish Descending the High Peaks Trail on the east side of the park.

Jonathan Irish The Moses Spring Trail in the Bear Gulch area on the east side of the park.

Talus caves

Talus caves are an unusual feature and they are awesome to explore. These caves are not traditional in the sense that you are not completely underground the way you are in Carlsbad Caverns, Wind Cave, and Mammoth Cave, but comprised of fallen rock toppled upon canyons. That light that is allowed to stream in through the open ceiling accentuates the space between the large boulders that make up the cave networks. The two main talus caves to explore are the Bear Gulch Cave on the east side of the park and the Balconies Cave near the west entrance.

Jonathan Irish Balconies Cave

Birdwatching

This is a birder park in a big way. The California condor is the most celebrated species in the park. It is the largest bird in North America with a wing span reaching up to 10 feet (think about how big that is for a second) and they can live up to 60 years of age. The raptors (vultures, actually) have had a troubled history and nearly went extinct in the mid-1980s due to poaching and destruction of habitat. At one point, there were less than 25 wild California condors on the planet – those were captured, underwent captive breeding through efforts of conservation groups and the National Park Service and were released in the Salinas Valley after hatching in captivity. Today, more than 400 California condors exist in the skies above Earth thanks to that successful effort. Bird ninjas want to see more than just condors, of course, and Pinnacles tees opportunities up beautifully. There have been 181 species recorded in the park since 1908 – prairie falcons, peregrine falcons, woodpeckers, ravens, roadrunners, golden eagle, the violet-green swallow, and many other species make a happy habitat at Pinnacles.

Jonathan Irish There's our California condor! It looks tiny but it's huge!

Stefanie Payne The entrance sign to America’s newest national park, Pinnacles, established in 2013.