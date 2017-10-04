Exploring Content Writing with Sandeep Rathore

A Hubspot Certified Content Marketer and an MA in English literature from Jamia Millia Islamia, Sandeep Rathore is adept at creating effective content marketing strategies for startups. From defining buyer persona to creating unique content that removes their pain points to promoting the content on diversified channels, He can create a result-oriented content marketing strategy that boosts sales. As a naive writer who was quite new to the content writing industry, I was quite impressed by his write-ups and the posts he frequently shared on LinkedIn. When you ping someone on LinkedIn, you should always do it without expectations because people rarely text you back. So I texted him and as not expected, he did reply. I shared with him my doubts. He gave me some really sound advice and to this day, he is guiding me and mentoring me to be a better web content writer. Someone who did his Masters in Applied Chemistry, I had zero knowledge about the content writing industry. For me to make a mark and make my way through, I always needed guidance. Someone who could show me the way. This is what Sandeep did for me. There are some basic questions that are always there in the mind of a beginner who has just started afresh. We have tried to address those basic concerns through this conversation. If anybody who wishes to make a career in Content writing gets a direction through this interview, we would feel happy and accomplished. Here we go:

1. How did you land up as a content marketer, was it accidental or a predetermined choice?

Sandeep Rathore: I started my career as a content writer four years back. No, it was not accidental at all. And I would not say it was a predetermined choice either. I have worked in sales and marketing for almost five years. My last company was a US MNC, and it was paying me well. One fine day, I realized traditional sales and marketing was not for me. I quit my job. One of my friends suggested I should start working as a content writer. As writing is my hobby, I thought to give it a chance. This is how my journey started.

2. How has your experience been as a content writer, what is your take on it? Do you love your profession?

Sandeep Rathore: Now, I work as a content marketer. My job includes creating useful content, promoting it on diversified channels, and measuring its success. My experience as a content writer has been wonderful. And yes, I love my job.

3. What do you think about the whole buzz happening about content marketing, Is content marketing that important for a business? Or it is just a bubble.

Sandeep Rathore: Content marketing is not a bubble at all. In fact, it has been around for quite a long time. But businesses have recently started to understand its importance. Gone are the days when big brands used to have a monopoly. Customers searched them and bought from them. Now, the whole market scenario has changed. Only those brands are making big now, which are helping customers make the right decisions.

Let me put it in another way,

Sandeep Rathore: There are certain reasons why somebody doesn’t buy a product. The reasons can be - that person does not feel the product will solve his/her problems, the person isn’t able to differentiate the products from the rest of the products in the market, or the person finds your product a bit costly, etc.

Content marketing addresses all these inhibitions of buyers. It helps them make informed decisions.

4. Someone who has begun his journey as a content writer, what would you like to advise him, how can he grow and make a career for himself?

Sandeep Rathore: My advice for those who have just begun their journey as a content writer is - Evolve with time. The content industry is changing rapidly. If you want to be successful and remain successful, keep updating yourself. This is the only way to grow in your career. Being a content writer, your job is to write a certain kind of content that will serve a certain purpose. You should understand it. Know your target audience. This will help you write engaging content. And make a habit to read industry’s leading blogs.

One cannot be a good writer if one does not read much.

5. Is content writing a stable job profession? How does it fare as a career option in coming 10 years?

Sandeep Rathore: My friend, Words are the currency of the web. Your job as a content writer is safe as long as the web exists. However, your job as a content writer will not be the same after 10 years. In coming years, a lot of focus will be on video content. You should be ready to adapt if you want to be successful as a content creator.

6. How is content writing different from other professions, what is its USP?

Sandeep Rathore: Different from other professions? I think you want me to tell you, how much rewarding content writing is. The best thing about content writing, I find, is you learn about new things while doing your job. If someone is curious to know about different things, Career in Content writing can be very much rewarding and fulfilling.

7. If a content writer wishes to be a millionaire, what are the skills he needs to acquire?

Sandeep Rathore: I really cannot answer this question. I am not a millionaire, so I am not qualified to answer this question accurately.However, there are people in the blogging industry, who are making millions per month. They have been consistent in their efforts, and they have got success after years of hard work. In India, Harsh Agrawal is making millions with blogging. Make a point, He has been writing for around 8-9 years.

If you pick a right niche and do consistent work, you can be successful.

Like any other field, here also is a tough competition. The best one always wins.

8. What writers and bloggers do you read and would love to recommend?

Sandeep Rathore: I have completed a few writing courses. They have helped me a lot. You can check them on my LinkedIn profile. Here is a list of my favorite blogs that I scan daily:

Aspiring content writers should read two kinds of blogs - the first that helps in writing better and the second that offers industry-specific knowledge. The above-mentioned blogs will help you write/promote better.

9. What is the relationship between Content writing and Digital marketing?

Sandeep Rathore: Digital marketing completely depends on content writing. Actually, content writing is a broad term includes various kinds of writing, such as writing copy for websites, ad copy, articles, blogs, etc. Without content, digital marketing is not possible. Bill Gates once said, ‘content is king.’ You can imagine the importance of content and how valuable it is for a product.

10. What are the best cities to work as a content writer, which city offers the maximum growth and the best package to an aspiring Content Writer?

Sandeep Rathore: You mean in India. Every city that is witnessing the growth of IT sector has a scope for content writers. As most businesses are going online, this means they need websites and search engine optimization. This creates the need for content writers. Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, and Gurgaon have a growing number of IT firms, so these cities offer competitive pay packages. Many good companies allow telecommuting and remote working as well.

He frequently shares hacks for content marketing, web copywriting, social media, content strategies for startups on Quickscream.

You can read his articles on Entrepreneur and Social Media Today.