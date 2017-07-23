Exploring Manhattan's MidTown Has Its Upside!

New York is home to many things, but an urban oasis unlike any other tops the chart. Central Park is one of the most beautiful places in the city and it is this serene destination that has become the cornerstone of inspiration for the Park Central Hotel.

I was privileged enough to call the Park Central home for an evening where it allowed me the chance to experience Upper MidTown in a new way. I’ve been to New York City many times before, but had only ventured into this neighborhood for the occasional business meeting. Being a hop, skip, and a jump away from Central Park was definitely a motivating factor for staying at this particular hotel.

With one night to truly explore the culture that surrounded the hotel, I found Upper MidTown offered more than I originally thought. It’s within walking distance of Columbus Circle where I discovered Above 6, a unique rooftop bar. There is nothing quite like a rooftop cocktail overlooking the gorgeous park, up against the setting sun behind the city’s concrete jungle.

Located just three blocks south of Central Park sits this unassuming classic beauty. Built in 1927, Park Central played host to some of history’s greatest stars including Maye West, Jackie Gleason, and even Eleanor Roosevelt during the early 30s and 40s. Its “Off Broadway” charm is reflective in the art deco that laces the crown molding and architectural nuances throughout the property.

A Wink to the Past

In 2014, the hotel received a makeover by the famous design firm Jeffery Beers International, who coined the renovation as a “Love Letter to New York.” While no room in the property has an actual view of Central Park, each wall is however adorned with a photograph of the park and the wallpaper even has a wood finish to resemble being surrounded by trees.

The richness of New York’s history and culture is felt immediately upon entering the hotel. The subdued dark wood finishes up again sage green Earth tones offer a comfortable retreat for those coming from and going into the New York City madness.

Being a social city, the lounge was designed with the intention of allowing guests to interact. With a “see and be seen” approach, the open floor plan and plush seating encourages guests to get out of their rooms and into the social arena.

I, for one, took the hotel up on this ethos, and immediately grabbed a seat at the island-esque bar after checking in. It was mostly traveling professionals that surrounded me. Surprisingly, I found it easy to engage with the others that were sitting at the bar.

I’ll admit, I questioned whether this was normal or whether the guests of the hotel took this social philosophy to heart. Either way, it was refreshing to get into conversation with strangers in New York.