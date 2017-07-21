Exploring the Fjords of Western Norway

Exploring Norway’s Western Fjords

When my wife casually suggested visiting the fjords of Norway, my mind leapt to visions of mysterious, impenetrable canyons of water that could only be viewed from the decks of a large cruise ship and little villages that had been transformed into nothing more than tourist stops nestled in splendid scenery. But after a little research, I realized a couple of things. First, you don’t have to take a cruise ship to see the fjords. In fact, if you want to get up close and personal with the Norwegian fjords, the tiny villages and the Norwegians themselves, a good old-fashioned road trip is the best way to travel.

So in early May, we arrived in Bergen to start our journey through the fjords. We had planned a week-long sojourn through the fjords, but wanted to spend some time in Bergen as well. My memories of Bergen from long ago were of a sleepy, staid city with little to offer in the way of culture or cuisine. Those remembrances were quickly wiped away by a visit to the Kode art museum complex, followed by dinner at the quirky Dr. Weisener, named for the physician who originally occupied the quaint building, where my wife and I shared dishes of excellent langoustine, carpaccio and Norwegian fish soup. While it’s true that prices in Norway for everything are a bit steep, our meal at Dr. Weisener, including wine, was equivalent in both price and quality to a comparable meal in New York or London.

Photo by Pål S. Schaathun

Setting out from Bergen in our rental car, we were a bit anxious about the two and half hour drive to our first stop, Aurland, a town of 1710 residents situated on the Songefjord, one of the most beautiful fjords in Norway and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. But any anxiety we had faded away as we passed over rushing rivers, through gorgeous valleys and into tunnels through the steep mountains. After settling into our B&B and exploring the little town of Aurland, we headed up to the Stegastein Lookout, an observation deck perched thousands of feet above the fjord with a breathtaking view in every direction. Later that day we boarded a ferry from Aurland to Gudvagen, another small town at the end of the Naerofjord, for a three hour trip past tiny villages and waterfalls that plummeted hundreds of feet down into the fjord.

Photo by Sverre Hjornevik