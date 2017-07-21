Exploring the Fjords of Western Norway

Exploring Norway’s Western Fjords
When my wife casually suggested visiting the fjords of Norway, my mind leapt to visions of mysterious, impenetrable canyons of water that could only be viewed from the decks of a large cruise ship and little villages that had been transformed into nothing more than tourist stops nestled in splendid scenery. But after a little research, I realized a couple of things. First, you don’t have to take a cruise ship to see the fjords. In fact, if you want to get up close and personal with the Norwegian fjords, the tiny villages and the Norwegians themselves, a good old-fashioned road trip is the best way to travel.
So in early May, we arrived in Bergen to start our journey through the fjords. We had planned a week-long sojourn through the fjords, but wanted to spend some time in Bergen as well. My memories of Bergen from long ago were of a sleepy, staid city with little to offer in the way of culture or cuisine. Those remembrances were quickly wiped away by a visit to the Kode art museum complex, followed by dinner at the quirky Dr. Weisener, named for the physician who originally occupied the quaint building, where my wife and I shared dishes of excellent langoustine, carpaccio and Norwegian fish soup. While it’s true that prices in Norway for everything are a bit steep, our meal at Dr. Weisener, including wine, was equivalent in both price and quality to a comparable meal in New York or London.
Setting out from Bergen in our rental car, we were a bit anxious about the two and half hour drive to our first stop, Aurland, a town of 1710 residents situated on the Songefjord, one of the most beautiful fjords in Norway and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. But any anxiety we had faded away as we passed over rushing rivers, through gorgeous valleys and into tunnels through the steep mountains. After settling into our B&B and exploring the little town of Aurland, we headed up to the Stegastein Lookout, an observation deck perched thousands of feet above the fjord with a breathtaking view in every direction. Later that day we boarded a ferry from Aurland to Gudvagen, another small town at the end of the Naerofjord, for a three hour trip past tiny villages and waterfalls that plummeted hundreds of feet down into the fjord.
The next day we traversed the longest tunnel in the world, the Lærdal Tunnel, which spans nearly 25 kilometers underneath a towering mountain range. Our final destination was the town of Songdhal, which sits on one of the branches of the Songefjord. Our B&B was a converted boat house perched over the fjord, and equipped with a kayak and rowboat for the pleasure of the guests. While Songdhal itself has little to offer other than a convenient shopping center, it is within striking distance of the massive Jostedalsbreen glacier. One of the tongues of the glacier dips down into the town of Fjaeland, which also houses an impressive glacier museum, featuring scientific displays and an engaging film about Norway’s glaciers. A short drive up the road is the sheer edge of the glacier where a tea house is conveniently located – you have not lived until you have sipped tea at the lip of a magnificent glacier.
CONVERSATIONS