Exploring the gay-straight divide

It is 3:15 in the morning and my thighs are burning from dancing. I head down with a group of friends to the harbor. We are close to missing the last boat back from the Underwear Party to the Pines - and laughing because that would mean walking through the Meat Rack, 20 minutes, in the dark.

As we rush up to the door of the boat, an energetic young woman who helps administer events on the Island explains, in a bright voice, that it is full. “Sorry boys. There should be another one coming though shortly.”

“What the fuck,” my friend quips in an aside, vodka eliciting deeper feelings than the situation would ordinarily merit. “I’m so sick of straight people and their rules. Heteros controlling my life.”

My sober mind, drunk only from bouts of dancing, is jogged. When I hear the word “hetero,” I can think only of its closest relative: “homo.” I remember the first time I had heard that word. Even though I had not, at the time, come to grips with my being gay, I wondered why anybody would want to separate out gay people as a group like that - and then degrade them. The word burned through my soul.

My friend’s comment was not the first time I have heard intolerance expressed towards “heteros.” In fact, the tendency in the gay community to emphasize a divide between “us” - gays - and them - “straights” - is one that I’ve seen intensify under a political administration that refuses to recognize June as national pride month.

“I don’t put a ton of effort into building close friendships with straight folks,” Leo*, a gay 31-year-old brand consultant explained. “It often feels like they would betray us quickly since straight friends have more to offer them.”

Jules*, a gay 26-year-old actor, offered a related perspective. “Gay men have to assert our right to the few vacation spots, neighborhoods and bars that are ours,” he said over a recent coffee in Chelsea. “Because in the rest of the world, straight people own the right to play.”

Jules’ and Leo’s comments beg many questions. How do gay men protect the hard-fought spaces we have earned without acting divisive? How do we define a sense of community without intolerance?

I am a gay 27 year-old New Yorker with many close gay friends and some, but far fewer, straight friends. I find that I often fall into the trap of separating myself from “straights.” I turn to my gay friends, for example, when I am considering going on PrEP - the once-a-day pill that has shown success in preventing HIV transmission. I turn to my gay friends when I am navigating tricky questions concerning dating, health and sexuality. And I turn to my gay friends when I just need to vent about the ridiculous eccentricities of gay single life in the city. Who instantly knows what I mean when I say my ex-partner was an otter? How do I articulate the neurotic fear that so many gay men know, that sits in your belly after an anonymous (but safe) Grindr hook-up?

The truth, however, is that we are able to make more progress when we march together with our straight friends, not separate ourselves out from them. Just consider the impact of those who fought for their gay co-workers in the pivotal years of the ‘80s and ‘90s; the policy-makers and artists who pressed forward messages of equality when so much more was at stake. Simply put, straight men and women helped us get to where we are today - and so many continue to fight for us.

I am reminded of the Straight Men for Gay Rights Facebook page, a community of nearly 50,000 straight men who regularly show their support for gay men and women online (“I support LGBT+ rights because my children will NOT wonder one day why I did not stand and have my voice heard”). I am reminded of those who chose to participate in the Netherlands’ symbolic “all men hand in hand” demonstration - straight men who chose, right there in the street on their way to work, to hold hands with other men!

Recently I have been thinking about men and women such as these who have been stalwart allies in my own life, cheering me on through the trials and tribulations of being gay in a straight world. Usually they don’t come with me to gay bars and kikis and they don’t make the trek out to the Pines, but their voices are carried always with me - encouraging me to be bravely who I am. When we bat around the word “hetero,” do we mean to degrade these straight men and women who are fighting with us and for us?

So the question stands: how can we work to bridge the alarming divisions that are intensifying during this precarious chapter in America’s political history? Surely, this should not all fall on the shoulders of gay men - and we invite our straight friends to be part of that conversation.

But maybe next time, I will explain the meaning of “otter” to my best straight guy friend, and my best straight girl friend, too. I will talk to them about the differences between PrEP and PEP. I will try to convey what it is like to be gay and 27, living in New York City during the Trump era. And I will do my best to explain what it feels like when the mist is rolling over the Fire Island harbor and it is 3AM, you are laughing about missing the last boat back, and nonetheless you have the sensation of finally being home.