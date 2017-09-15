Explosion Reportedly Hits London Tube Station

LONDON ― An apparent explosion occurred inside a West London underground station on Friday, causing panic and disarray in the area.

Frightened travelers flooded the streets around the Parsons Green tube stop following the incident, which occurred during peak commuting time. Police, firefighters, and medical services arrived at the station around 8:30 a.m. local time. Authorities said they were investigating the incident as terrorism.

London residents shared photos of the area, with one post showing a bag on fire inside of a train car. Several witnesses reported seeing injuries and a Metro reporter said he saw people “badly burned.” A BBC journalist said she saw a woman taken in ambulance with burns “top to toe.”

One witness, Sylvain Pennec, told the Guardian that, “I heard a boom and when I looked there were flames all around.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was “assessing the level and nature of injuries.”

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

Witnesses described a stampede of people rushing off the train.

“All of this happened within fifteen seconds,” Olaniyi Shokunbia told HuffPost. “It’s just crazy... [I] saw masses of people running so I started running myself... we’re running down stairways, I see people jumping into people... not caring if they break their bones. I’ve never seen such a thing in my life.”

Emma Steventon, 27, who lives in Parsons Green, told HuffPost UK she heard “lots of screaming” and was told to run but didn’t know why.

“Everyone just got crushed on the stairs, it was like a human pile-on, stampede, it was horrendous,” she said. “I had a lady underneath me shouting that she was pregnant and the pressure of more and more people falling on top because we couldn’t get down the stairs quickly enough.

“This poor little boy had his face smashed in and he was screaming,” she added. “It was just like, just hold on, just try and breathe, try not to break anything, it was awful.”

Firefighters later lead passengers off the train tracks, according to the Associated Press.

Kevin Coombs / Reuters

Train service in West London was partially suspended and the area around the station was cordoned.

The incident occurred months after the U.K. was hit with a string of deadly terror attacks, including three in the capitol. In July 2005, the London Underground was hit with a string of suicide bombings, killing 52 people and injuring hundreds more.

Parson’s Green, where the incident occurred, is an upscale residential area about five miles west of central London.