Exposed! God Paid Hurricane Harvey 30% More than Hurricane Irma for Same Destruction

“Fuck that shit!” howled Hurricane Irma at 9PM EST Tuesday night, as she barreled up the Eastern seaboard. “I did not tear through the Caribbean with 200 mph winds, a 450 mile storm-span, at a 20 mph pace for this!”
When asked why he paid Harvey 30% more for the same devastation, God said “Satan”.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS