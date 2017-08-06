Expression 🌹🍃

Sometimes It's Just The Wording

Sometimes It's Just The Phrasing ...

For Many A Time

We See Someone

Whom We Care About Deeply ...

Troubled

and

Unhappy ...

In Those Times

We Always Tend To Ask ...

What Can I Do For You ?

How Can I Make You Happy ?

When In Reality

We Should Be Asking ...

How Can I Help You Find Happiness ?

The Search For Happiness

Begins From Within

Each

And

Every

One

Of

Us ...

Not ‘For’ Us ...

Not ‘To’ Us ...

But

‘Within’ Us

‘From’ Us

‘By’

...

..

.

Us 🍃🍂 ...

Soe Moe Lwin

9:24 am

08/07/2017

I dedicate this poem to my darling twin daughters who celebrate their birthdays today ...