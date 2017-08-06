SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

EXPRESSION

08/06/2017 10:27 pm ET

Expression 🌹🍃

_______________________

Sometimes It's Just The Wording 

Sometimes It's Just The Phrasing ...

For Many A Time 

We See Someone

Whom We Care About Deeply ...

Troubled 

and 

Unhappy ...

In Those Times 

We Always Tend To Ask ...

What Can I Do For You ?

How Can I Make You Happy ?

When In Reality 

We Should Be Asking ...

How Can I Help You Find Happiness ?

The Search For Happiness

Begins From Within 

Each 

And 

Every

One 

Of 

Us ...

Not ‘For’ Us ...

Not ‘To’ Us ...

But 

‘Within’ Us 

‘From’ Us

‘By’ 

...

..

.

Us 🍃🍂 ...

______________________________

Soe Moe Lwin 

9:24 am 

08/07/2017

I dedicate this poem to my darling twin daughters who celebrate their birthdays today ...

May they always find much HAPPINESS within ....

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
EXPRESSION

CONVERSATIONS