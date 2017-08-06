Expression 🌹🍃
Sometimes It's Just The Wording
Sometimes It's Just The Phrasing ...
For Many A Time
We See Someone
Whom We Care About Deeply ...
Troubled
and
Unhappy ...
In Those Times
We Always Tend To Ask ...
What Can I Do For You ?
How Can I Make You Happy ?
When In Reality
We Should Be Asking ...
How Can I Help You Find Happiness ?
The Search For Happiness
Begins From Within
Each
And
Every
One
Of
Us ...
Not ‘For’ Us ...
Not ‘To’ Us ...
But
‘Within’ Us
‘From’ Us
‘By’
...
..
.
Us 🍃🍂 ...
Soe Moe Lwin
9:24 am
08/07/2017
I dedicate this poem to my darling twin daughters who celebrate their birthdays today ...
May they always find much HAPPINESS within ....
