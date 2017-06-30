Extended Family: The Hidden Thai, Ghanaian and Vietnamese Culture of Prague

In the Information Age, for better or for worse, our first impressions of a person, place or thing are often developed before we actually have a first-hand encounter with them.

Our notions are preconceived based on the curated media we’ve seen or opinions that we’ve heard. It’s rare that we have the opportunity to have to purely develop our own opinion. So when we encounter that thing we expect even if subtly so, we expect a certain experience. And if we since even a tinge of that expected experience we often close our minds towards possibilities of what that person place or thing can actually be. In that case are we doing that person place or thing a disservice or out ourselves? Either way we’ve now put our experience in a box and muffled the possibilities of a dynamic experience. Again, Did we do that person place a disservice or merely ourselves?

The same could be questioned for my experience and expectations when traveling to Prague. Being in the Czech Republic (now officially known as Czechia), I expected a homogeneous European population and largely got what I expected at first encounter. But it was after I met who would be my barber for the month that my interest was peaked to dig a few layers deeper. I met Amin Salifu from Ghana after going most of the previous month without a haircut like I lost all home training because I was scared my haircut experience in Europe would turn into a sitcom. Curious on whether there might be a Black barber in Prague who could somewhat mirror the quality of my Brooklyn barber, I went to literally typed in the words “Black Barber” which led me to an address that I blindly put faith in hoping to get my fade redeemed.

After getting my haircut from Amin three times that month (needless to say I had a positive experience) I asked him if I could share a meal with him to ask him some questions about how he ended up in Prague. Over Jollof Rice and fried whole Tilapia, we chatted for hours with another barber in the shop Francis, also from Ghana, about Ghana’s relationship with Prague and how Amin specifically came to Prague. The discussion revealed that from seeking economic opportunity and stability Amin has lived in Egypt, Israel, Hungary, France and now Prague. He has not seen his parents in 12 years but speaks to them every day and at one point even walked for two months from Egypt to Israel. He speaks his native language, Hebrew, French, English and some Czech – all in the midst of his pursuit for economic opportunity.

Here, is a picture of Amin Salifu redeeming my fade. All praises due.

Amin’s story was not only inspirational and humbling it completely annihilated my expectations of the experience I would have in Prague and in a very positive way. His story is akin to many immigrants worldwide who leave their home countries in search of a more preferential way of supporting themselves and their families. His story of immigration brings me to another gem I met while in Prague, Kanitta Ledinska.

She’s a bistro manager at the workspace that I worked from for the month and while her name may sound like its native to Czechia but she’s from Thailand. She moved to Prague at the age of 13 having had to learn to speak to Czech by just being integrated into the classroom. Through learning her family history, learning about how she practiced her Buddhism faith and a largely agnostic community, her perceptions of Americans and how she I identifies as a Thai-Czech citizen I was once again enriched by the non-traditional culture of Prague.

These encounters including the discovery of a robust Vietnamese community in Prague changed my outlook on how I approach traveling to new counties. And most importantly, reminded me to allow my own first-hand experience be the heaviest influence to provide texture on how I view the surrounding world – no matter how much respect I have for the curated media outlet or person’s opinion who I let first influence me.

Learn more about Amin, Kanitta, and the Vietnamese market I visited while in Prague by watching the video at the beginning of this article in this week’s episode of Extended Family.