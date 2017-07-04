Extraordinary Achievers, Humanitarians & Philanthropists To Be Honored at The 5th Edition of NIGERIA GOODWILL AMBASSADOR AWARDS 2017

As a Multi-platform Ambassador for Empowerment and Transformation - I personally know the beauty of serving a purpose greater than oneself - having created platforms, products, projects and global connections that positively impact the overall good of mankind. And in the process of building influence - I too have met many amazing individuals whose genuine’ love for humanity knows no bounds.

So when your country decides to honor you - As an “Agent of Positive Change” -It is impossible to take it for granted. It instantly validates your decision to live a life of deeper purpose. Hence the reason I am counting down the hours till I receive my award and meet the other incredible awardees making a mark of difference.

What To Expect?

The management of Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards has affirmed that all is set - for its 5th annual edition, billed for Thursday 6th July, 2017 at the prestigious Musa Yar ‘adua Centre, Abuja.

The first ever benevolent award ceremony in Nigeria which, was birthed to celebrate, recognise and honour sincere humanitarian service providers. as well as philanthropists - including extraordinary achievers in Nigeria.

The National President Ambassador Chris Odey who gave the affirmation in Abuja while addressing newsmen from the press, revealed that the 5th edition has its theme as “Green White Green” adding that the organization still hold firm its mandate of recognising individuals and organization who are outstanding in humanitarian services.

Ambassador Chris Odey also stressed that it will not compromise in any aspect as the organization is already known, for putting smiles on the faces of well meaning Nigerians and Organizations who strives to put smiles on the faces of the needy, downtrodden and less privilege in the society by acknowledging their effort and impact.

He also stated that the organization always embarks on a national humanitarian and awareness projects such as drilling of boreholes for orphanage homes, setting libraries and giving scholarship to orphans, less privilege and championing campaign on Breast Cancer Awareness annually, adding that the organization will pay courtesy visit to at least one prison in the 36 states of the federation including FCT during the 2017 national project tagged" BETTER LIVING WELFARE FOR NIGERIAN INMATES campaign that will see the organization partner both local and international organizations as well as NGOs to give relief materials such as mattresses, blankets, rain booths as well as a major rehabilitation centres across the country for the freed inmates to be empowered.

He unveiled the 2017 awardees to include His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano State Governor), Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok, Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, Hon. Abubakar Moriki, Engr. George Papamie Sunday Iwo, Rashida Yahayah Bello (First Lady, Kogi State), Dr Zainab Bagudu (First Lady Kebbi State), Mairo Aminu Tambuwal (First Lady Sokoto State) Ogenyi Onazi Eddy(MON), Maria Ijaka Odi, Halima A. Suleiman, Ummayyat Mahmood, Gloria Silva, Nunnsi Ojong, Ambassador Marian Akinpelu, Grace "Lady G" Ekpo, Tonto Dikeh, Aisha Yahaya, Lulu Okonkwo, Christopher Ifeanyi Oputa, Sarah Hipson, Juliet Ibrahim, Alex Okoroji, Anderson Osiebe, Natasha Akpoti, New-era Christopher, Emem Isong, Halima Atete, Hadiza Yakubu and a few others.

So if you have been thinking of creating greater impact - What action can you take today to move you closer to your goals? Do let me know.

