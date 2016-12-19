Ezekiel Elliott Donates His Entire Being To The Salvation Army After TD

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott must have been feeling charitable after scoring a touchdown against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.
He jumped into an oversized Salvation Army kettle. That’s quite a donation.
“I mean it’s just sitting there right in the end zone, you know. It’s the perfect celebration,” Elliott said, per ESPN. “They’re one of our biggest partners, so I had to show them a little bit of love.”
NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth joked at the time that Elliott should be granted a charitable tax exemption, but Elliott instead received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Salvation Army wisely pounced on the moment to promote its cause.
Dallas won 26-20, but the best highlight happened off the scoreboard.
