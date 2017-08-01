F45 Randwick Helps Residences in Fitness Journey

The gym is a place that provides fitness for our bodies, tranquillity for our minds, and a way to east the guilt of eating that éclair and having that morning cappuccino 30 minutes beforehand, right? F45 is the spot to get those endorphins brewing. It is a massive way to do something useful on cold winter days when you don’t feel like going to the gym. Consider joining a gym and enjoying some physical exercise indoors. Winter doesn’t have to be the “weight gain” season.

What is the meaning behind F45? F stands for functional, is a team-based training that emphasis three vital fundamentals: motivation, innovation, and results. This isn’t a standardized training routine that you can do in your gym. At F45 no training program is ever repeated. This fresh workout mechanism allows more muscles to be challenged and keeps every training stimulating. Every drill is a unique experience, which is remarkable because repetitive exercises are the primary reason people lose interest in fitness.

High intensity internal training (HIIT) training has become increasingly popular over the last several years, with celebrities from Carrie Underwood to Hugh Jackman publicizing the improvements on their bodies. HIIT is a training method in which you complete spurts of intense exercise (90 to 100 percent effort) with interludes of a momentary break period or dynamic recovery. Subsequently the workouts are usually no longer than 45 minutes, even the most time strapped individuals can find time to embrace HIIT in their busy schedules a few times a week.

Research has shown that high-intensity intermittent exercise of this nature is an effective tool for fat loss also while improving overall aerobic and anaerobic fitness. It’s purposely designed to disorder the well-founded public-view that our body goes into once it adjusts to our usual routines. F45 also offers the option to purchase InBody analyzation scans which show health progress of the gym members. There are several screens showing the training program so clients can replicate and perfect each exercise to build tremendous fulfilling workouts.

What makes Randwick F45 studio unique is the passion the trainers have for their clients, they care about them and want them to succeed with their fitness goals. There is also an enormous Irish community within the studio, but people from all around the world train at the Randwick location. This type of community is the ideal recipe for some good camaraderie. This banquets mental benefits within the gym goers through this tight knit community and new state of the art technology F45. The Manager Nikki Hannaford sums it up best, “I think it's pretty special here in our gym and you won't find as many gyms that feel like a 'family' like we do here.”

Do you want to give F45 a go? Check out your local studio in Randwick eastern suburbs and enjoy the beautiful view at sunrise and sunset. Randwick offers a free week of training to experience HIIT and improve your health.

You can visit their website at http://www.f45training.com.au/randwick for more information and access your free trial at Level 3/164 Belmore Road Randwick, NSW 2031. Also feel free to reach out to them on the phone at (02) 8386 1766 for any burning questions. This is the future of gym training, where results are guaranteed if you challenge yourself daily.