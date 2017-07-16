Fabulously Me: The Beauty in Being a Black Sheep

People don’t usually embrace the label “black sheep”, but Jenny Jeansonne loves being known as someone who goes against the grain. Marching to the beat of her own drum and following her heart has been liberating, and led her to embrace a fabulous life she loves!

MK: Who is Jenny Jeansonne?

JJ: I am a Southern Belle and a bit of a “black sheep" who defied what I was "suppose to do” (live in the South, get married, and have kids by 25). I’m a risk-taker and I ventured down a more unconventional path that has allowed me to see the world, live a few years in overseas in Melbourne, Australia, and have a significant positive impact on others’ lives. I also took a leap of faith, leaving my role as Head of Retail & B2B partnerships at eBay to join Bouxtie Inc, to build and launch FlexAwards, our newest platform that is disrupting the $80 Billion rewards and incentives industry.

MK: How did you get into the product marketing and gift card industry?

JJ: I was in the right place at the right time. I had eight years of digital marketing experience, and learned that companies, like Apple, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Zynga, Pandora and others were launching gift card programs. InComm, my former company, needed someone with my skill-set who understood digital companies, digital marketing, and how to digitally monetize consumers.

MK: I heard that you’d prefer to spend money on a good trip rather than buy a purse or a new pair of shoes. Tell me why?

JJ: I cherish creating memorable experiences for myself and others. No one can take away those memories. But someone can steal your handbag! When I am older and I look back at my life, I can say I’ve seen the sunrise in Tasmania and the sunset at Mount. Fuji. My mom and I para-sailed over Queenstown, New Zealand together. Not many women from Louisiana can say the same. Those are priceless intangible extraordinary experiences that I will always carry with me in my heart.

MK: Most women would choose the purse or shoes! What other ways have you “gone against the grain”?

JJ: I t started when I chose to go to the University of Alabama versus Louisiana State University (LSU). I am the only person in my family that didn’t go to LSU. Then, movedfol to Atlanta, GA instead of moving back to Baton Rouge, LA. Then I chose to go to the University of Georgia for Business School. At the time I went to B-School, our class was only 7% female. Females getting an MBA wasn’t the norm, as it is today. I didn’t really know any other women that had their MBA in 2003. Also, moving to Australia, when I had never been to Australia and didn’t know anyone there. Recently, I left eBay and went to work at a start-up.

MK: How do you leverage your lessons learned to help other women?

JJ: I always encourage other women to go with their gut, try something new, and challenge themselves to take a risk. Whether it's moving cross-country (or out-of-the-country) for a new job or starting their own company. I have been an advisor and mentor at my alma matters, University of Alabama and University of Georgia and at non-profits like the Genesis Shelter and Alpha Delta Pi. I helped thousands of unemployed Atlanta residents in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis with my Atlanta Job Leads Blog and networking happy hours. I currently assist other women in the FinTech and Payments industry by serving on the Board of Directors of the RGCA and I’m an San Francisco IVY Ambassador. The one lesson I hope to share with others, is that it's so important that women be bold, take risks, and become proactive leaders.

MK: What advice would you give your younger self?

JJ: 1) Wash your makeup off and moisturize every night. 2) Dream big, take risks and don't be afraid of the unknown. 3) Travel often to new places. 4) Learn a few languages. 5) Learn how to code. 6) Be comfortable with public speaking 7) The only opinion that matters is yours.

MK: What’s the benefit of being a “black sheep”?

JJ: I have one of kind of experiences that can’t be duplicated, which have given me an incredible outlook on life.

MK: What are some challenges you have faced in your career and how did you overcome them?

JJ: One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced was dealing with sexism and nationalism while living in Australia. My former manager actually told me, ”Australian men won’t want to do deals with an American woman.” So, I turned in my notice. I only want to work where I am respected and valued. I resigned without a new job offer lined up. Then, eBay hired me the day after I moved to San Francisco! My manager at eBay fully supported me in launching the eBay Gift Card Program.

9. Tell me something about you that few people know.

I love Hallmark Channel movies. It’s my guilty pleasure. I’ve always wanted to be a screenwriter and write movies for the Hallmark Channel!

10. How do you “live bliss”?

I enjoy the simple pleasures of life: spending time with my family and friends, running to the Golden Gate Bridge, playing frisbee with my dog, watching sunrises and sunsets, getting first tracks when skiing, and of course by helping others. I’m completely “blissed" when I get an email or phone call from someone saying my guidance or advice helped them accomplish one of their dreams.