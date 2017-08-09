FaceApp Accused Of Racism Thanks To New Ethnicity Filter

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m. ― FaceApp founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov told HuffPost that “the new controversial filters will be removed in the next few hours.”

PREVIOUSLY:

FaceApp, the popular phone app which allows users to digitally alter their selfies, released a new set of filters on Wednesday designed to make the user look either Asian, black, caucasian or Indian. Needless to say, people are not impressed.

According to Engadget, the FaceApp originally just had filters to add a smile, make a user look older or younger, and change gender using its “deep learning technologies.” But with the new update, users can see what they look like with deeper or lighter skin, and facial features usually associated with specific ethnicities.

The app has been charged with giving people access to digital blackface brownface, and yellowface. Social media users have (perhaps counterintuitively) began posting selfies of themselves using the app in order to highlight what many are calling a racist app:

WOW this new #FaceApp "race update". In order, me, "black" me, then "Indian" me, then "Asian" me. Are they for real? pic.twitter.com/bm7pS8c5cr — (((Y-Love))) (@ylove) August 9, 2017

I got an alert for an app I have never used. I couldn't believe it. Why on earth is this OK?! #FaceApp #blackface pic.twitter.com/zDSTxXUFTQ — Kaitlyn Wells (@KaitWells) August 9, 2017

#FaceApp u ok hun? Cause these new blackface, brownface and yellowface filters FOR SURE aren't 💁 pic.twitter.com/E9rcNK3Nux — Laura Clark (@lauravslife) August 9, 2017

What were you thinking #FaceApp ? You added big teeth to the Asian face like the 20th century stereotype? That's so wrong. pic.twitter.com/p5NYJZE2vW — Eric Havir (@ehavir) August 9, 2017

Something tells me someone is getting fired at #FaceApp: pic.twitter.com/ioTYEDMHoZ — Michael (@MDim15) August 9, 2017

Others are pointing out that the app filters are not OK:

The #faceapp ppl thought it was a grand idea to launch new race-swapping filters but no, the tech industry could not benefit from diversity. — Sophia (@ishtarinbrief) August 9, 2017

This is not the first time FaceApp has faced criticism over racial insensitivity. In April, the app was forced to delete a “hot” filter which essentially made users appear more white.

In a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday, FaceApp founder and CEO Yaroslav Goncharov said that the new filters do not have racist intentions.

“The ethnicity change filters have been designed to be equal in all aspects,” Goncharov explained.