Facebook locked my account and won’t tell me why. What are they hiding?

Facebook hasn’t had a very good time lately. The social media site has come under attack for accepting at least $100,000 from “Russian trolls” for fake ads that led to links that disparaged Hillary Clinton, and probably contributed to her defeat by Trump.

The way the New York Times put it, Facebook (and Twitter) were “being turned into engines of deception and propaganda” by “Russian operators” to “spread anti-Clinton messages” and “aid Donald J. Trump.”

It’s not clear if Facebook broke any laws, but the revelations are embarrassing, particularly coming at a time when many Facebook users report being locked out of their accounts, without warning or explanation, a situation that goes back at least to 2014.

That’s what happened to me last week. Out of the blue, when I tried to log into my Facebook page, I was told my account had been suspended. There was no reason offered as to why, no “here’s how to resolve this problem,” nothing. I panicked, and started digging through Facebook’s myriad of links, trying desperately to find a way to talk to someone at the company.

Good luck with that!

Eventually, I did find a deeply-buried link to appeal. Facebook asked me for a photo ID, so I sent them a copy of my driver’s license. They replied saying my driver’s license was inadequate, since they needed something with a photo ID, name and date of birth—all of which my driver’s license obviously has!! So I sent them a copy of my birth certificate, and that was good enough: They unlocked my account. I’m back!

I have now asked Facebook half-a-dozen times to explain specifically why they locked me out, but they’ve refused to do so. All they did was send me generic rules about not using fake names, and about their policy concerning complaints about accounts. I explained to Facebook that (a) I have never used a fake name, and (b) would they please tell me the nature of the complaints they received about me. Facebook emailed to say, Sorry, we can’t tell you the names of the complainers, or what they complained about. I asked Facebook, if I complained about Donald Trump’s Facebook account, would they lock him out; but there was no reply. Nor did they reply to my question if they had any evidence I had ever used a fake name.

What was especially bothersome was that I’ve come under repeated attack, on Facebook, on my blog and through my personal email, from extreme right wing white nationalists for my anti-Trump, anti-fascist postings. The Breitbart crowd has insulted and threatened me. Within moments of getting locked out of Facebook, I got a comment on my blog (from a phony name) saying, “Haha got ur facebook account deleted you troll ass liberal faggot.” I wondered how the person knew so quickly that I’d been locked out, unless he/she was the original complainer, and had been told by Facebook they had taken my account down. This raises profound questions: What complaints does Facebook act upon, and which ones does it ignore? What are the parameters for shutting down an account? Why is there no warning given? Is Facebook subject to outside political pressure from third parties, such as Breitbart, that possess considerable power? How are we to understand this stuff?