Facebook, Meitu Team Up to Unveil Three AR Camera Effects

Zhang Xia

(Yicai Global) July 18 -- Facebook has named Meitu Inc. [HK:1357] as its first of three partners for the Facebook augmented reality camera (beta), and the Chinese technology firm will bring three augmented reality camera effects to the studio, Meitu said in a recent posting to its official website.

The three AR effects are Selfie from the Future, Meitu Family and Instant Glam.

“Meitu’s fund selfie experiences make it a natural fit for the Camera Effects Platform,” said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, director of platform partnerships at Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB], “and we think the camera effects that Meitu has built with this technology will delight the Facebook community around the world.”

“We’ve seen first-hand how the adoption of AR technology has transformed the way we interact with each other, and we’re looking forward to joining hands with Facebook to further alter the social media experience,” said Frank Fu, managing director Meitu’s global operations.

Seeing augmented reality as a core business, Facebook chose Meitu as its first AR partner because it has more than 450 million active monthly users and churns out over six billion photos and videos every month, an expert noted. More importantly, the California-based tech titan is impressed by Meitu’s strong track record of successfully developing popular AR applications, he added.

In 2010, Meitu set up an image laboratory, MTLAB, to develop cutting-edge image technologies focusing on computer vision and deep learning, and released its first AR-enabled app alongside a variety of camera effects and features, thus affording many interesting experiences for camera users.