Facebook's Deletion Of My Fan Page Supports The Oppression Of Women

I’m angry!

My official and verified Facebook Fan Page was deleted on the 14th of June without warning.

My page had over 5000 likes and took nearly three years to build a following.

I’ve filled out every form on Facebook and have written to their customer support team.

I received an email stating: “We’ve found that your page received strong negative feedback from users.” It goes on to say: “Please note, this decision is final and cannot be appealed.”

Before I spontaneously combust from anger, let me introduce myself.

My name is Vanessa de Largie and I’m an actress, author, journalist, sex-columnist and blogger.

My Facebook Fan page was dedicated to issues that affect women.

For the past two decades, I’ve tirelessly advocated for women through my work as an artist.

Below is a compact and skimmed list of my work. Just to give you a general idea of my passion and commitment.

Getty Images

* I’ve written hundreds of columns published in major publications about rape, domestic violence, sexual oppression, honor killings, aged care, addiction and childlessness — to name a few.

* I wrote a successful play about Endometriosis called ‘If A Bloke Had Endo’. It was sponsored by the Endometriosis Association and performed to international medics, politicians and Endometriosis sufferers.

* My personal blog and my Huff Post blog are primarily dedicated to fierce female sexuality, freedom and liberty.

Yenny Huber Image of: Vanessa de Largie

* I’ve written award-winning books and short stories about domestic violence, rape, abortion, tantric sex and brain cancer.

* I wrote and directed a short film and play titled ‘Ted & Silver’ exploring the complexities and misogynistic views of female sex-workers. The play was performed to packed audiences at the Melbourne Fringe Festival. The short film version premiered at ACMI (Australian Centre For The Moving Image).

* I won the ‘Commended Prize’ award at The Daffodil Day Arts Awards, sponsored by The Victorian Cancer Council for my short story titled ‘A Gift’ about glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 (an advanced form of brain cancer).

* I wrote a screenplay about my late brother’s journey through alcoholism, (and although the film has never been made) it received positive feedback from leading funding bodies such as Film Victoria.

* I am the recipient of three acting awards for my work playing strong female characters. In 2015, I was crowned ‘Most Promising Australian Actress of The Month’ by StarCentral Magazine and made it onto their hot list.

I also received two “best female actor awards” from The Melbourne Underground Film Festival for my lead roles in a feature film and a short film.

* In 2016, I wrote an article for The Daily Telegraph titled: Every Orgasm I Have Is A Show Of Defiance To My Rapist. It was about how I healed myself from rape through sex. The reaction to the article was explosive and I was given the opportunity to write a retort for New Matilda titled: Rape Culture Writ Large.

Image of Vanessa de Largie

I’m currently over in London — STILL pursuing my dreams, aged 40. I’m studying at The Actors Centre as an ‘international artist’.

I turned the column about my rape into a one-woman-show and it premiered on the West End at the end of April, you can read an article about the performance here.

And in four weeks time, my show opens off West End at the Lambco Fringe Festival. So i’m pretty busy right now with rehearsals.

I shouldn’t have to deal with the deletion of my Facebook Fan Page. I’m ‘an innocent’ and Facebook’s decision is unjust. It’s affecting my livelihood and ability to connect with my audience.

Facebook apparently supports freedom of speech and women. Yet it has taken away my platform to shed light on issues that affect women.

I have been oppressed and shut down by a large conglomerate.

The little person. The little fucking woman.

If you agree with me. I beg of you to sign my petition on change org.

Thank you.