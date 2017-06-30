FACT: Trump is Ruining America's Reputation Around the World

It’s not particularly difficult for people who are connected to the real world to imagine that Donald Trump has harmed the reputation of the United States since being elected president. But now, we have some real data to quantify just how much harm Trump has done to the perception of the US around the world, and the numbers are devastating.

A common criticism of George W. Bush is that he really hurt the reputation of the US around the world, and it's a fair criticism, he did. Our reputation statistically recovered under Barack Obama according to available data.

But Donald Trump is absolutely blowing Bush (who launched an internationally unpopular and ultimately disastrous war) out of the water when it comes to destroying America’s reputation.

The Pew Research Institute surveyed people in 37 countries, asking them them how they feel about the United States since Trump took office.

After just five months and one week in office, the percentage of people around the world who say they have a favorable perception of the United States plummeted from 64 percent to 49 percent. At the end of Obama’s second term, 64 percent of people surveyed around the world said they had confidence in him to make good decisions regarding world affairs. Comparatively, only 22 percent of those surveyed said the same of Trump.

75 percent of people surveyed said they believe Trump is “arrogant.” 65 percent believe he is “intolerant.” 63 percent believe he is “dangerous.” Only 25 percent of respondents said they believe he is “qualified,” and only 23 percent said they believe he “cares about ordinary people.”

People’s view of the US hasn’t been that low since George W. Bush left office, so just think about how low it will probably be by the time Trump leaves. He’s only done 5 months worth of damage to our reputation so far.

After our invasion of Iraq and all of the other negative issues that came with the George W. Bush administration, Obama spent 8 years slowly mending our image and our relationships with the rest of the world, and Trump is doing a great job of completely undoing that -- and he’s only been in office for 6 months.

There were only 4 countries where the confidence in the US president went up, and in three of them, it only rose slightly.There is really only one country where Trump is viewed favorably In fact, the approval rating there is up 42 points relative to Obama's... it's Russia.

Germans hold some of the most negative opinions of Trump, with 62 percent now viewing the US unfavorably and 87 percent lacking confidence in Trump. Our reputation has also plummeted among other NATO countries including the UK and France.

The saddest thing is that many Trumpists will see this as some sort of accomplishment and affirmation. if they ever hear about these numbers, and watching fox news and listening to Rush Limbaugh, they might never hear about them, they'll see this as validation of the great job that Trump is doing.