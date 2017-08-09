Facts You Need To Know If You Are a Tea Lover

If you are cold, tea will warm you; if you are too heated, it will cool you; If you are depressed, it will cheer you; If you are excited, it will calm you. ― William Ewart Gladstone
Tea is the perfect Soulmate for many. With winter setting in, tea brings the perfect dose of warmth and happiness in a cup. However, there is almost no consensus on what makes for that perfect cup of tea. Some like it piping hot, some like it with milk, some like it without sugar, some with butter and some with masala. The list is just endless.
Indeed we have tea an essential part of our life but there is a lot we need to know about it.
- Tea was discovered accidentally when a leaf fell in Chinese emperor's bowl in 3727 BC.
- Tea absorbs moisture. Make sure you store it in a sealed container.
- Tea was taken as a medicine for centuries before it became an everyday drink.
- Tea leaves act as natural mosquito repellents. Dampen it and use it as one.
- Tea bags were accidentally discovered by a person selling tea in small silk bags. People did not know how to use it and dipped it directly in the tea pot.
- Using Tea strainers will give the room to expand and will add a better taste to your tea.
- Herbal Tea is not a tea. It is made from an infusion of roots, barks, flowers, leaves, seeds of the plant Camellia Sinensis.
- Earl Grey got its name from a British diplomat to China.
- Tea was so expensive that it was kept locked in tea chests and the lady of the house was given the responsibility to guard it.
- Loose Tea remains good for two years.
- Tea leaves pressed in between bricks were used as a form of currency in ancient China.
- Tea tasting is one of the highest paying jobs in the world.
- Kashmiri's drink salty tea which is pink in colour made from special leaves and milk, spices and nuts, it is brewed for hours in a samovar.
- The Guwahati tea auction center is one of the busiest tea trading facilities in the world.
- Tea can also be made with butter and salt. Tibetans seem to like their butter tea that way.
- The American Revolution started off with the Boston Tea party.
- High Tea got its name from evening meals being served at high tables with high back dining chairs.
- Tea tastes better when it is slurped. It aerates the tea and enhances its taste.
- English Tea gardens were the only places where men and women could meet in public, without criticism & scandal.
- In Asia, it is said, Tea readers can predict your future. Stir your last sip three times and the pattern it leaves behind will tell you what the future has in store for you.
- Ginger Tea can take care of morning sickness and cold.
- Moist Tea bags helps in reducing puffy eyes.
- Chrysanthemum Tea is the best tea for headaches and fever.
- Matcha, a variety of green tea used in Japan, is known to increase your rate of Metabolism.
Hopefully, this made your day even better !
