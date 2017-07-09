FADI AWAD In The 60th GRAMMY AWARDS!

The 3rd of July 2017 is a significant date in the History of The Multi-Awards Winner Artist Fadi Awad because on that day, Fadi had presented his materials for screening in the first stage of The GRAMMY AWARDS where he participated for the first time ever, representing The Pacific Northwest Chapter (area). His participation there is already a big achievement and a huge record! Many media institutions have wrote about his preparations during winter time, but now the time of the GRAMMY AWARDS first stage has come, and for that, we have an exclusive interview with Fadi Awad about this and about his latest news and updates:

Q1- Fadi, Congratulations for reaching this stage in your career! How do you feel now when the time has finally come? How’s your preparation? And what are your expectations in the 60th GRAMMY AWARDS?

A1: Thank you! Well I feel very excited. It’s a real honor and a big achievement to participate. Although, I have prepared well but we have to be realistic. You know that mainly The Super Stars are the most qualified to win the first position in most of the categories. This is my first participation and there are many things that I still have to learn. I aim to give my best while trying to reach the maximum I can, to get good results…

Q2: Congratulations on your new single “I Will Never Fade Out” that led its genre in the Juno Download Charts straight after its release and is nominated for The Hollywood Music In Media Awards! Is it participating in The GRAMMY AWARDS?

A2: Thanks again for the encouragement. Yes it is…

Q3: Fadi, you have also released and still releasing many awesome tracks in several genres this year. Will they be inside The GRAMMY AWARDS too?

A3: Yes, most of them I believe… And thank you again!

Q4: Also being a member in The Academy Advocacy Team, what is your main target?

A4: The Music Industry is like a boat in which all this Industry People sail. We have to maintain this boat well from every side for the best of all. My main target is to help maintaining the rights of the artists and enhancing their situations from every side, and assisting in putting the right person in the right place based on having the right qualifications! And I’m already working on that…

Q5- Congratulations too on being nominated for the 4th year in a row for The Hollywood Music In Media Awards, and this time with the song “Earthquake”… How do you feel about it especially that you have, for the first time this year, 2 Nominated songs there? And what do you think about The HMMA???

A5- One of the most important things for the success of The Music Industry is to put the right person at the right place. HMMA is a wonderful respected and accredited top Music Contest which final stage is on a red carpet event and HMMA contains many helpful activities and services online and offline… HMMA, Global Music Awards, Hollywood Songwriting Awards, Akademia Music Awards are considered between the top honest, accredited, and professional Music Contests, not because these are SOME of the contests where I won on different levels, but because they proved high credibility, honesty and professionalism, while some other contests are just money makers with very weak knowledge and poor judgement, whose organisers play with the results in a way that suites them and that way unfortunately is never based on Musicology… Some even pretend that many celebrities are judging their contests while in reality, this is not what’s happening at all… Music should be a global message of peace and love that unites people globally, and not the opposite!...

Q6: Fadi, it’s good to see “Kiss Intl 107.7” radio growing more day after day. The music is wonderful and your shows are awesome! Is it true that you’ll be hosting a talk show with Santa this Christmas? Is it also true that you may host a Mixtape for the station? What are the updates from there?

A6: Well thank you! It is indeed growing day after day and I’m glad about that. Yes, Santa and I will be hosting a wonderful talk show this coming Christmas. The full details will be published later though. As for the mixtape, it’s a possibility that we’re still studying so it’s not confirmed yet!

Q7: Finally, what do you like to tell your supporters out there Fadi?

A7: I thank them for their continuous support and promise them to always do my best… And I also thank you for this interview.

It was a wonderful and exclusive interview with a Class A artist and person indeed! An artist whose majority of the tracks were charted from the digital stores up to several National and International Charts!... A Multi-Awards Winner Artist who followed and still following steadily his path without any sponsorship, and who reached a top level where many sponsored and unsponsored artists failed to reach. We really wish him the very best of success, advising his support and sponsorship!