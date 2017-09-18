Fahrenheit 432*

Note: This piece is a work of satire.

At a hastily convened press conference, EPA chief Scott Pruitt announced an EPA ban on the incineration of polyester and polyester-cotton blends. These are the primary materials used in MAGA hats.

“The executive order was signed by the president” said Pruitt. “I got the pen.”

When a reporter asked if the decision was based on the science that has identified carcinogenic compounds in polyester which, when burned, send toxins into the air that have a deleterious effect on the health and well-being of Americans, Pruitt responded with: “This is not the time to talk about air quality.”

Furthermore, Jeff Sessions said that anyone found burning MAGA hats, or indeed, any Trump paraphernalia whatsoever, would be deported or arrested or laughed at.

The Trump base was not pleased.

“This is just another freedom-sucking decision from a disappointing administration,” said Pete “Peter” Peterson, president and founder of Trump Supporters against Trump™ (TSaT™). “What’s next? Reversing the reversal on dumping coal run off into our waterways? Rejoining the Paris Accord? Gun control?”

Peterson was, however, able to find one silver lining: “We can still cut those hats into little tiny shreds and stomp on them,” he said, “so there’s that.”