Failing, Losing, Winning and More

I’ve realized I have been writing a lot lately around the topic of losing and failing. I decided I better figure out why this topic has been on my mind.

If you’ve read any of my last few posts such as Failing Towards Success, Everyone Loses, Especially Winners, or Winning With Chocolate then you know what I’m talking about. You also know that I’m not actually fixating on negativity like failing or defeat. These articles have actually been quite positive.

Still, I have been thinking a lot about why I seem compelled to discuss this general topic.

I think it has a lot to do with where I am in my life, but also where I also see so many other people I know and meet.

It’s Not About Where You Are

I took a new position recently with an established tech staffing agency as their Director of Business Development. I took the role because of both the challenges and the opportunities it represented. I see the chance to both help a good company and further prove to myself that I am truly good at business development.

I want to make no illusions, DerickTurner.com has always been a side project. I hope to one day have enough to say, and enough people listening, that I can put more of a full time effort into it. For now however, I write to inspire others and continually motivate myself to become a better man.

Pulling back the curtain… My personal life has been a mess for a couple of years now.

Divorce, single parenting, scaling back my own business and taking positions with other companies, an engagement to a wonderful girl that ultimately did not come to fruition, financial trials, lack of fitness motivation… the list goes on and on. I am far, far away from where I want my life to be.

That being said, I have never been more encouraged and hopeful over the past few years than I am right now.

That is because I have come to understand a very important truth…

It’s not about where I am right now.

What does that mean?

For starters, it means I am still writing my story. The ending has not been determined. There is no reason I cannot have my happily ever after. I simply must continue moving forward one step at a time, with my goals ever in my mind.

That is the most important part.

We See What We Choose to Believe

I’ve heard this concept taught a few different ways using different words, but the base principal is the same.

What you think, you feel, what you feel, you become.

How is this? It’s because what you think about is what you will be putting your time and energy into, and it must ultimately come to pass. That is law. Like gravity, you cannot change the law. What you spend time thinking about is what you will feel, and what you feel is what you will attract.

Another way of saying this… what you imagine, you create.

You don’t have to take my word for it. There have been numerous videos floating around social media lately representing these concepts in the lives of individuals like UFC champion Conor McGregor, and scores of other well known celebrities including Jim Carrey, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith.

This “Law of Attraction” as it is sometimes called is a true principal. Secular and Theological teachers all attest to it.

The wonderful thing about this principal is that it gives us an incredible amount of control over our own lives. Isn’t that amazing?

For me, that means I don’t have to accept what my life may look like today. I can choose the future I want and work towards it with faith and belief.

But How?

There are many different ways taught about how to accomplish this, but the simplest and most consistent is to simply think about it, all the time, with clarity and in full color.

That’s it, just think about it.

I prefer to write down my ideal future. I have index cards laying all around my house, in my truck, at my desk, and in my pocket. I’ve realized that if I simply see it all the time it’s much easier for me to remember just what I want.

Go buy a pack of index cards, write down your ideal, and start living it every day. In your mind, you are now that way, experiencing that thing, with those accomplishments. You are exactly what you want to be. Don’t let anything else come in the way of that. You own that reality, so really own it!

If you want to take things to another level you can make use of a Vision Board. This can be fancy such as a framed collection of images representing your ideal future, or it can be as simple as tape on your wall in the shape of a square, with handwritten index cards or sticky notes that capture the things you want.

Whatever you do, creating a dedicated space for your goals and vision to be represented will allow you to find more connection with your goals. Make time to stand and look at these goals every day to inspire those emotions inside of you.

Remember, your thoughts are going to lead to your emotions, and those emotions will lead to the actions you do, which ultimately manifests your results and reality. Manage your emotions intentionally.

Where Should You Start?

Just do it. Thank you Swoosh shaped shoe company for such a simple but powerful idea.

Decide today what you want. You’re not going to get anywhere without a destination. Determine your ideal and then give it some detail and color. Find something you can emotionally attach to. Once you have this figured out, it becomes very easy to want to spend time thinking about it.

Not sure what you want? Start thinking about your current frustrations. What do you really want to change? What drives you crazy? What would mean the most to you if it were different? Use those clues to help you decide what you want the most. Often times out biggest dislikes are the converse of our greatest likes, and they can help us hone in on our ideals.

Identify your ideal, write it down, then just start doing it.

I don’t want to oversimplify things, but it really doesn’t have to be all that complicated. Mark Twain said...

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” - Mark Twain

So get started. You have a future you want, so go get it. I know that I have so much to look forward to myself. Let’s go make it happen.

