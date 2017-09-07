Nancy Hightower, Contributor Author, academic, post-evangelical Christian

Faith and Resistance vs. Trump (Part 2)

09/07/2017 02:10 pm ET
Donald Trump joins Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, Louise Gorsuch, and others in prayer in the Green Room of the White House

Take heart. While Trump has his evangelical base of support, know that the faith and resistance movement is much more vast, diverse, and vocal than many realize. This week Jack Jenkins ofThink Progress wrote about the many faith groups that condemned Trump’s rescinding of DACA, as well how Pope Francis blessed undocumented immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Antonia Blumberg, the religion reporter for HuffPost, wrote about the hundreds of faith leaders who denounced the anti LGBTQ sentiments of the Nashville Statement. However, the resistance is not centered in the Christian Left, for it is is larger, more interstitial, more glorious than we can imagine. The following is part two in a series about faith and resistance leaders, academics, authors, artists, and pastors who are speaking out against the injustices perpetuated by Trump and his administration.

Rev.Dr.Jacqui Lewis, Activist. Author. Pastor. Public Theologian. @MiddleChurch @MSNBC@HuffPost #GodIsLove #CompleteTheDream #BlackLivesMatter#Rise

Najeeba Syeed, I make peace & love words : Associate professor of Interreligious Education / lawyer. Instagram: @profnajeebasyeed

Lisa Sharon Harper, Playwright. Activist. Columnist @Sojourners. Appears @ReligionEthics@TVOne @NPR @WashingtonPost. Author of #VeryGoodGospel#ForgiveUsBook #LeftRightChrist

Mahdia Lynn, your friendly neighborhood transsexual mosque director // visit @masjidalrabia // send inquiries to mahdia@masjidalrabia.org

Linda Sarsour, Palestinian-American-Muslim, born and raised Brooklyn, organizer, civil rights activist, National Co-Chair of @womensmarch, Bookings: sarsour.speaks@gmail.com

Amena Brown Owen, writer. poet. talker. believer. author. almost six footer. mrs. @opdiggy. hip hop head. @spelmancollege woman. #brokenrecordbook releases nov 7.

Paul Trillich, Wright the Writer. Buddhist w/a Christian twist. Making cheeseburgers from sacred cows since '83. (writes articles at Religion Dispatches and other places.)

Rabbi Jonah Pesner,Director of Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (@theRAC) and Senior VP of the Union for Reform Judaism (@URJorg)

Blair Imani, I care about people and I want to change the world • Civic Action & Campaign Lead @dosomething • Founder @equalityforHER • blair@blairimani.com • she/her

Leroy Barber,Co founder Voices Project, Director @hope, College Pastor Kilns college, Holla, Green_my_hood , http://voices-project.org

Ciriac Alvarez, Undocumented Immigrant | Writer | Activist & Organizer | Believer | Psalms 23:4 | Tweets are my own. inquiries: ciriacisbeth@gmail.com

Brandan Robertson, Author • Activist • Pastor @MG_SanDiego• Working for a more beautiful world • Organizer #ChristiansUnited • Find me @HuffPost @NBC @TIME#FaithfullyLGBT

Simran Jeet Singh, Father. Teacher. Writer. Speaker. Ally. Professor. Activist. Marathoner Affiliations: @NYUniversity, @Trinity_U, @Sikh_Coalition, @TrumanProject@ReligionReport

Rafael Shimunov, #Refugee, @JFREJnyc board. @ResistHere cobuilder. National @WorkingFamilies Party Creative Director w @theCCR @IfNotNowOrg Opinions mine.

Jim Wallis, President and Founder of @Sojourners. Dad. Author of America's Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege, and the Bridge to a New America. http://amzn.to/1W55kxW

Nurya Love Parish, practicing resurrection where Christianity & ecology meet. #Michigan #Episcopal priest w faith, farm & food ministry. Guide to the Christian food movement.

Austin Channing, Writer. Speaker. Working toward racial justice and reconciliation. Book coming Summer 2018.

David Kyuman Kim, Professor Religious Studies & American Studies Connecticut College / love-driven politics http://bit.ly/2qNYIhL

Asha Dahya, Creator/Editor-in-Chief @girltalkhq | #feminism | #politics | #religion | #racialjustice |#progressive | currently developing a docu-series abt #reprojustice

