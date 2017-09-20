Fake Guns Conquer Your Lost Weekend

Brooklyn based duo, Fake Guns, is the new artist side project from Alex Fitts (known largely for his work under the moniker The Kickdrums). Their sound can be set as pysch-tinged garage rock but after listening to “Lost Weekends” - its so much more than that when you go through each track. Garnering press from the likes of Consequence of Sound, Alternative Press and KCRW and the band’s first single “Yellow” received a fare amount of Spotify play listing.

Even recently the band’s single “Green” was featured in a pivotal scene of the Netflix Original Series “Bloodline”. After getting some serious street cred, Fake Guns is really worth listening - it wonderfully blends every day obstacles that we face with addictive, morose lyrics laced with dynamic energy in each song.

Fake Guns EP, Lost Weekends, is the EP you never knew you needed in your life - it grabs your attention from the start. Night Time is the type of song that you need to hear at 3 am when you have too much on your mind and you feel like you’re the only one awake while the city is on its normal hustle but there’s some odd comfort in it. Lost Weekends takes the listener through a bittersweet but garage tinted rock journey that gets better after each listen.

Each song has something different to offer - at the end, Rising Tide, beautifully brings a mellow wave of sounds with lyrics like “Today, think I’m gonna slip away/Maybe it’s my mistakes/ Maybe everything is fake/ But still feel stuck in the middle”. Fake Guns can definitely be considered as a gem when it comes finding good music.