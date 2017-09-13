Fake Outrage From Republicans Again

Republicans are hypocrites. They just don’t care. They have no empathy for anyone who isn’t on “their side” and see nothing wrong with supporting a republican while bashing a democrat for doing something similar. Republicans including Trump screamed about Obama golfing so much, but now that Trump golfs just about every week, it’s acceptable because Trump is doing business on the golf course while Obama was just golfing. Conservatives screamed about the indecency of photos of Michelle Obama with her bare arms but have no problem with the photos of Melania with her bare everything. Republicans jumped up and down about Chelsea getting a job at NBC but are all onboard with Ivanka and Jared having positions in the White House. Now nepotism is a good thing and everyone should bring their kids to work. They called the Obama’s out for taking vacations but approve of Trump’s million dollar getaways to resorts he owns even as taxpayers pay for everyone in Trump’s detail to stay at Trump’s resort. They called Hillary out for her foundation accepting money from foreign governments but have already excused the millions of dollars Ivanka got from the Saudis. Pay-for-play is no longer a big deal because…winning.

There has always been a level of hypocrisy in conservatism but it’s gone nuclear in the age of Trump. How else can people who laughed when Ted Nugent called Obama a mongrel, had rallies with pictures of Obama with a noose around his neck, or pictures of Obama as a witch doctor, catch the vapors at a tweet from an ESPN commentator. People who have shirts from Trump rallies that said “Trump That B***h” or “Hillary sucks but not as much as Monica” are falling all over themselves about tweets from Jemele Hill (yeah, I never heard of her before either). Where are all those republicans who love being politically incorrect? The ones calling liberals snowflakes for being offended that Trump mocked a disabled reporter.

Frankly, you have to do some incredibly offensive, immoral or illegal things to get banned from the Republican Party, and even then there is wiggle room. Newt Gingrich had affairs, so did McCain. Mark Sanford got elected to Congress, after admitting he had an affair as Governor. Montana’s Greg Gianforte body slammed a reporter then lied and said that the journalist assaulted him first. And he still got elected to congress. Republicans haven’t even renamed the Hastert rule even as Hastert is serving time in federal prison for structuring bank withdrawals to pay off someone who claimed Hastert molested him.

For the record, Hill did apologize which is a lot more than Donald Trump and Melania have ever done. If you ever start feeling sorry for Melania being trapped with Donald, check out her interview on The View where she pushed the birther conspiracies too. She’s no hostage; you can stop with the #FreeMelania nonsense. Only thing Melania wants to be free from his her pre-nup.