Fall Comfort Food Coca Cola Chili Recipe

Love and food seem to go hand in hand and my family finds this Coca Cola Chili Recipe to be their comfort food.

I grew up close to my grandmother. I simply called her “Grandma”. She is a tiny woman, standing no more than four-foot-nine, but if you ask her she will tell you she is five feet even.

Her hair is white, depending on which child you ask, they will tell you her hair is whiter than Albus Dumbledore, or Khaleesi, or Elsa’s from Frozen.

My children call her Charlotte the Greatfollow. My older children grew up across the street and two houses up from her. They ate breakfast at our house and would rush down to Charlotte the Great’s before school to savor her homemade tomato juice with fresh out of the oven bread.

It was Charlotte the Great’s cooking that made them all love her “to the moon and back”. Each placing a pie flavor or request for her infamous sticky buns before school, in hopes, she’d make it before they returned.

As summer morphs into Fall, today my daughter came to me to share how much she misses Charlotte the Great. I knew just how to give her a bit of the little woman.

I took her to the kitchen and shared with her how I remember Charlotte the Great putting up tomatoes, or making dill pickles. We remembered how small she was and I shared that when she remodeled her kitchen, I had asked why she didn’t lower her cabinets and counter to suit her; she replied, “I’ve managed all these years, I didn’t think about my height being an issue.”

We talked about how she could take nothing and make a meal for royalty.

She’d brown the ground beef, and cook celery and onions with it to add flavor and save time.

Julee Morrison Ground Beef with Celery and Onions

She’d add seasoning and sauces to create incredible aromas that wafted through the house.

Julee Morrison Ground Beef with Celery, Onions and Tomato Sauce

And just when you thought you knew what she was making, she’d add a secret ingredient that would throw your thought off.

Julee Morrison Adding the secret ingredient to the recipe

It would all happen so effortlessly, and then you’d ask, “What are you making, Charlotte the Great?”

And she’d set down a bowl or plate of her creation in front of you.

Julee Morrison Coca Cola Chili served with grated cheese, sour cream and Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps

Today we made Charlotte the Great’s Coca Cola Chili Recipe. It’s the perfect comfort food for fall. It’s got a kick of sass and a little sweetness, just like Charlotte the Great!

Coca Cola Chili Recipe Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

1 can (15-ounces) Tomato Sauce

1 can (14.5 ounces) beef broth

2 Tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 can (15-ounces) kidney beans, drained

1 cup Coca Cola

1 tsp. hot pepper sauce (adjust to taste)

Salt and Black Pepper, to taste

Coca Cola Chili Recipe Directions:

Cook beef, onion, and celery over medium-high heat until meat is browned and onions are translucent.

Drain excess fat

Add tomato sauce

Add beef broth

Add chili powder

add paprika

Add cumin

Sitr well.

Bring mixture to a boil over high heat.

Reduct heat and let simmer 20-minutes, uncovered, stirring occasionally.

Stir in beans

Stir in Coca-Cola

Add hot pepper sauce

Continue to simmer 10-15 minutes.

Season to taste with salt and pepper

Garnish to taste (we like onions, fresh diced tomatoes and sour cream)

Serve with cornbread or Pantry Fresh Cornbread Crisps

It was all we needed to bring Charlotte the Great a little closer and feast on the memories that make her ours!

