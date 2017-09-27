Fall Down Eight Times Get Up Nine: Lessons from a Doctor’s Weight Loss Journey

Losing weight can be tough no matter who you are. I’m a doctor with a degree in public health, co-founder of a wellness center and a former fitness instructor. Yet, for the past several years as I counseled others about diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, I’ve been overweight. In 2015 when we shot this video on diabetes, my weight had reached an all time high. As I watched it thought to myself, “Lisa you look so unwell you could have diabetes.” It turns out I was pre-diabetic. Newly motivated and embarrassed by my pre-diabetes diagnosis, I started to exercise and nearly eliminated sugar from my diet. I did well for a few weeks but slowly old habits crept back in and my progress vanished.

In December 2016, I remember the moment I vowed to change my ways for good. As I climbed a single flight of stairs both my knees were aching and I knew immediately it was from weight gain. The pain forced me to face my health neglect. That’s often how illness works. It is insidious and easy to ignore because it’s creeping around, adjusting to the environment and ultimately, when the burden is too great to bear, it declares itself with confidence--and often inconvenience. I began exercising the next day. I’ve been on this journey for many months now and while full of fits and starts, it has been instructive. I’ve had to change my perspectives about the process. Specifically, I had to:

1. Accept incremental change . In the past making a health change was an easy pivot with swift results. Now it takes longer for me to feel better or notice a change. I didn’t notice a difference in the way I looked or in my performance in a fitness class until after three months of exercising. That’s also about when my knee pain disappeared. Other changes were much more subtle. For example, I started waking up earlier with no alarm and I don’t have to dance to put on my favorite jeans! Incremental change came from consistency. Consistency can feel like a grind or an inconvenience but it is essential because it is the key to forming lifelong habits. Little by little, I see pieces of myself coming back into focus and it encourages me to keep going.

2. Get a buddy . Accountability is critical so tell someone about your goal. If no one knows what you are trying to accomplish, it is easier to break promises you’ve made to yourself. It is helpful to find someone with similar health-related goals so you can encourage and hold each other accountable. I told my family what I was doing and asked for their help. In addition, for the first few weeks, to motivate me to get up and exercise in the morning, I found an exercise buddy. After I established this habit, I was motivated to keep exercising on my own.

3. Plan ahead . There’s a saying, ‘If you fail to plan, plan to fail. Since failing to plan is a recurring theme for me, particularly when it comes to exercise, I suspect this is true. Failing to plan is likely the biggest reason I have made so little progress over the last year. I am convinced, whether preparing food ahead of time to avoid hunger and snacking or incorporating exercise time into my day, cultivating this habit will make or break my efforts to establish lifelong wellness habits.

This has been a humbling experience. Society sometimes bestows exceptions and high expectations upon doctors. In doing so people forget we are also human. We may share the same environments and temptations as our patients. However, as a person who is passionate about wellness and disease prevention, I feel a duty to lead by example. I will continue this journey, even if my progress is slower than I’d like.