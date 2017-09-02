Fall Fashion Trends You'll Want to Follow

If you’re like me, you might be feeling a little sad that it’s almost time to say goodbye to the sandals and sundresses and start thinking about layers and long sleeves. But, I think I have some news that’ll brighten your end of summer blues…

Fall fashions are on fire! Fall 2017 promises to provide you with some fashion trends that you’re sure to love. I’ve highlighted a few below to give you a little taste of the terrific trends coming your way!

You’ll Be Seeing Red

Red is all the rage for fall, and fashion week designers weren’t shy about showing red on red on red. Bright cherry red seems to be the “it” shade of the season, but this trend is all about using the entire scarlet spectrum in one single outfit.

I’m kinda head over heels for these Stuart Weitzman Crush Scrunched Leather Booties.

This little red number isn’t exactly a bargain buy ($575 at Bloomingdale’s), but I did find some good Bloomindale’s coupons and offers that might help you save. And, hey, if you just can’t swallow the idea of spending that much on boots, as fabulous as they are, there are lots of other ways to sport this fiery fashion without spending a bundle.

You’ll Make a (Denim) Statement

Get ready to say it with statement jeans because they’re so in and so cute this fall. We’ve moved on from just the torn knee look (totally last year), and are seeing new fall denim fashions pop up that are also playing with prints, embellishments and more.

Honestly, I usually like to keep my jeans plain and simple, but I really like these Jackie Embroidered Skinny Jeans from Free People.

If these aren’t your cup-o-tea, you can find plenty of other daring denims this season at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Macy’s. And, if you’re still loving the cut knee look, by all means, go with it. I noticed that all of these same stores have lots of those looks, too, with even cuter new embellishments and embroidery.

You’ll be Feelin’ the Floral

Thought you’d be saying “farwell” to florals come fall? Think again! Florals are moving forward for fall and we’re all for it! And you won’t have to look very hard to find ways to rock this romantic style. Floral prints are showing up on dresses, skirts, blouses, pants, purses and shoes.

A great way to play with this pretty look is with this Ten Sixty Sherman Bell Sleeve Wrap Blouse.

Find this and other fab florals at Nordstrom.com. if you’re not feeling the all-over floral look, but want to add a flash of floral here and there, there are lots of styles with subtle, flower detailing.

Be on the lookout for fun floral accessories, too. Check out this Cameron Street Boho Floral Stacy Wallet from Kate Spade as an adorable example (at least I think so, but I’m a big fan of pretty little fleurs).

You’ll Say “Va Va Voom” with Velvet

Velvet is oh, so very “en vogue” this fall, and designers have been busy dreaming up new ways to showcase this decadent fabric. You’ll see everything from velvet blazers and boots, to velvet belts and bags, and everything in between. Plus, you don’t have to keep your velvet look limited to just rich jewel tones. Velvet in blush pinks, bold yellows and baby blues are bringing new luxurious looks onto the scene, too.

I’m crushing on this Theory Power Stretch-Velvet Tailored Jacket.

Here, again, it was my less-than-frugal side that sniffed this one out ($495 at Theory.com). But my smart spender side picked up the slack and found these Theory coupons, promo codes and offers to help you save. Also, take solace in knowing that this season promises lots of other ways to satisfy your lust for the luscious in more affordable ways.