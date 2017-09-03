24 Movies You'll Want To See Over The Remainder Of 2017

In movie land, the first crack of fall means one thing: The annual blockbuster onslaught has ended, making way for another race toward the Oscars.
Labor Day marks the proverbial start of awards season. Almost every weekend from now until New Year’s will see at least one prestige-type flick hit theaters, but that’s not to say there aren’t more expensive crowd-pleasers on Hollywood’s roster. We still have two superhero flicks, after all, with “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Justice League” both opening in November. “A Bad Moms Christmas,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Papers” will also arrive before Christmas.
Despite the summer box office facing its weakest ticket sales in 25 years, the rest of 2017 should be a treasure trove for moviegoing. Many of our finest directors have projects opening, meaning the Oscar derby will indeed be a doozy. I’ve combed the calendar for the most promising theatrical releases. Set aside a big-screen budget ― you’re going to need it.
