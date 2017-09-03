24 Movies You'll Want To See Over The Remainder Of 2017

Disney

Directed by Lee Unkrich • Written by Adrian MolinaStarring Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Jaime Camil, Renée Victor and Edward James OlmosPixar's most recent non-sequel, "The Good Dinosaur," was a rare misfire, which puts a heap of pressure on this fantasy based around the Mexican holiday known as the Day of the Dead. Lee Unkrich has directed some of the studio's highlights, including "Finding Nemo" and "Toy Story 3," so he's well-equipped to steer this story about ambition and the afterlife. "Coco" follows young Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician despite his family's objections. Miguel is inadvertently transported to the Land of the Dead, where he tracks down his ancestors with the help of his cute pup.