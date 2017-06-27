False Stories Of Leprosy Are Passed Down And Still Circulate

Some of you may know this story that circulated in the United States at one time. One day, a girl in New York got a small cut on her finger and a friend tied a clean handkerchief around it to stop the bleeding. The next day, her finger was swollen, so she went to the doctor. The shocked doctor asked where her friend had the handkerchief washed. The doctor looked up the laundry and found that it was run by a Chinese man who had leprosy. The girl was then sent away to a leprosarium in California where she spent the rest of her life.

In his book “Alone No Longer,” Stanley Stein, a resident of the leprosarium in Carville for over four decades, recalls seeing this article in a local New York newspaper in 1934 and calls it one of the most persistent “yarns” that circulated. In fact, similar stories about leprosy had appeared in newspapers in the U.S. since the 1890s.

Article on a Chinese laundryman in Los Angeles Herald on November 18, 1910

According to Stein, another story was making the rounds in the years after WWII. An American soldier stationed in the South Pacific sent his fiancée back home a bracelet carved by the people of the island. After wearing the bracelet for a while, his fiancée was diagnosed with leprosy.

Today, such stories would be considered classic “fake news.” They were based on ignorance. Leprosy is a disease of extremely low infectivity, and has a long incubation period. These stories underscore not only the stigma of leprosy, but also prejudice against certain groups and unfamiliar regions. This tendency to associate certain groups and areas with the stigma of leprosy has been repeated since ancient times.

The image of leprosy in Western societies, that is, this groundless view, can largely be traced back to the Bible, or more precisely, ascribed to the translation of the original scriptures. The word “lepra” in Latin appears in Exodus, Leviticus and the Book of Kings in the Old Testament; and in the New Testament, the stories of Jesus healing people with leprosy are unforgettable. Both “lepra” and “leper” are translations of the Hebrew term “zaraath.” Today, however, it is thought that “zaraath” collectively referred to skin diseases, not specifically to leprosy. Translations of the Bible have been revised so that they now use the original term or translate it as a “serious skin affliction.”

TV MAN UNION, INC. Reference to leprosy as an “unclean” disease in the Old Testament (King James Version).

However, during this era when medicine was not advanced and the transmission of leprosy remained shrouded in mystery, the disease was viewed as hereditary or a sign that one was unclean. Given this situation, people at that time were afraid of the disease. Rumors and suspicion grew out of fear and helped to spread these baseless “yarns.”