Famed Quesadilla Maker All Flavor No Grease Will Debut New Food At This Festival

All Flavor No Grease has become a household name to foodies in Southern California. Although there’s a slight kitschiness to the name, the hype around one of Los Angeles’ premiere quesadilla makers is reaching monumental heights.

What started out as a small quesadilla operation in the front yard of a house in Watts, California, has grown into a booming food truck business, specializing in ultra savory shrimp, steak and chicken quesadillas, thanks in part to more than 100K Instagram followers, a community of die-hard fans willing to wait hours for a taste, and – of course – delicious food.

Now, as All Flavor No Grease prepares for two upcoming food festivals, Hansen's Natural Sodas Fresh Coat Mural Fest on Saturday, Oct. 7 and OOZEFEST 3 on Saturday Oct. 14, LA’s famed purveyor of quesadillas is making something that’s never been on the All Flavor No Grease menu — and never will be again.

The Flava Bomb, an original one-time only AFNG creation starts with a flour tortilla, filled with a three cheese blend of Colby Jack, cheddar, and mozzarella, then stuffed with steak and bacon. The final result is the equivalent to a money bag emoji of savory, crispy decadence that provides a seemingly endless cheese pull.

“The next time I make this, it will be for my family,” Keith Garret, owner and operator of AFNG explained to FOODBEAST.

This melty, cheesy and crispy creation is exclusive to Hansen's Natural Sodas Fresh Coat Mural Fest, at The Container Yard in DTLA’s Arts District, and OOZEFEST 3 at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Calif.

If you’re already salivating — there’s still time to plan ahead and get yourself a spot in line — you won’t find it anywhere else.

By Evan Lancaster