Family and Community Remembers Eric Garner As Mayor de Blasio Tries to Forget Him

With the Justice Department still dragging its feet on deciding whether or not it will bring federal civil rights charges against the Staten Island cop who choked Eric Garner to death in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to be putting Garner in his political rearview mirror. After marking the anniversary of the chokehold death seen around the world, a moment which helped fuel historic nation-wide protests, the past two years, the Mayor won't observe the anniversary this year.

As the Mayor apparently wipes his hands clean of the Garner controversy, the stalled investigations efforts continue to frustrate Garner’s family.

Some of them met with DOJ officials last month in Brooklyn, expecting an update on the federal investigation into NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was recently married and remains on the police department's payroll. Federal prosecutors instead simply told the family that the investigation was "ongoing." The Mayor and the NYPD have also indicated that their hands are tied until the federal investigation is completed (although there is no rule or precedent that requires this).

Organizers in Staten Island, however, including Jewel Miller, the mother of Garner's youngest daughter, Legacy, aren't waiting on the Mayor or the Justice Department. They will commemorate the Staten Island father and grandfather this Monday starting in the morning with a full day of events to honor his memory. Ty Black, an artist and organizer, explains that the event is about regular people helping each other. "Our idea of justice is community building, she says. "Our true freedom won't be given by the 'Justice Department'."

Monday's events will include planting, kids games, live music, a copwatch workshop and a #SwipeItForward action for local residents. You can find out more at the official Facebook event page and donate packaged food or simply make a contribution online.

Let's all stand with Jewel and Legacy and help keep Eric Garner's name alive. Also, you can find contact information for Ramsey Orta, the young man who filmed Garner's murder by police, on his website. Ramsey is serving a prison sentence upstate and also needs our support.