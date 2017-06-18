Steve Scalise's Twitter Account Posts Touching Father's Day Tribute

As Americans recognize the incredible role fathers play in our lives this Father’s Day, the holiday is said to have taken on a “special meaning” for the family of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

The House Majority Whip’s Twitter account has shared a touching tribute to him that encourages others to “take the time to be close with the ones you love” as he continues to recover from last week’s shooting.

In family photos accompanying Sunday’s Twitter post, Scalise is seen smiling as he enjoys everyday moments with his wife, son and daughter.

“Steve’s greatest joy is being a father to Madison and Harrison, and a husband to Jennifer,” the post begins. “This Father’s Day has special meaning for the Scalise family, and they send their best wishes to every family, especially the dads. Take the time to be close with the ones you love.”

The message goes on to thank those who have offered their “continued prayers, support and outpouring of love.”

The tribute came one day after doctors upgraded the congressman’s condition from “critical” to “serious.”

Scalise was one of four people shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.

The 51-year-old from Louisiana underwent another surgery on Saturday, the hospital treating him said.