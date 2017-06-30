Family Photos Versus Ethnic Exclusion, A Thought Experiment

I like to ask questions that most people would assume lead to obvious answers. I'm never sure about certainty, especially what is popular and not analyzed. I prefer to test our beliefs, especially those we claim to share. There is a tradition of useful provocations about race relations, presented as thought experiments. Back when the Rockettes, the renowned New York City dance troupe, remained conspicuously all-white, critical race theorist Patricia Williams sized up the conventional defense, the desire for a line of identical female forms. She pointed out the implicit norm of white beauty, since you also could have uniformity with a black cast. In a short story that was too straightforward to be an allegory, her colleague the late Derrick Bell wondered if whites would be willing to have blacks, all of them, spirited away into outer space to an uncertain fate. The farce outraged some white readers, who deemed it paranoid.

Here is my query. It is not rhetorical in the least. If anything, it is sympathetic to those who are enthusiastic about the bonds of lineage.

At the Neon Museum in Las Vegas, a spectacular “boneyard” of vintage displays, one of the tourists called out to the group I had been assigned to, with a friendly guide who had already explained the chemistry of noble gases and the culture of gambling, "Everyone over here for a photo." As I started to wander toward the crowd, with various others who complied with the directive, she corrected herself, with a laugh, “Everyone related to me."

It turned out, and I had not noticed I was so busy with my camera, half of the twenty of us were an extended family. So I was excluded. But this moment seems to me, and I'd bet just about everyone else, to be customary, fair, and not offensive in the least. Suppose, however, she had said, "Everyone of the same ethnicity as me."

These statements are not dissimilar. One cohort is a subset of the other community, more or less. They are “blood.” Most of our relatives are of the matching heritage -- though not all!

Perhaps for an orphan, or if the gathering had been all cousins but one lone stray, there would be momentary shame, brought on by stigma. I can shrug off my mistake responding to the woman in this situation. It’s worth a laugh to think I might have crashed their group portrait.

What is it, then, that separates these cases of inviting family to join and inviting an ethnicity to unify? Intent? Context? It isn't a public-private line, even if that is plausible: our legislation, if not our morals, prohibit discrimination not only in public but also private, even if we would not enforce within a home as to whom a host welcomes as a guest.

The next day at dinner, I asked friends about the example. They all agreed it is proper to assemble family, ignoring others, but it would not be decent to bring together an ethnic group, shunning others. I am more concerned about those who would accept both propositions. I take their attitudes seriously, because for much of human history, and no doubt even now in parts of the world, folks took and still take for granted, as natural, the notion that their empathy must be limited on the basis of kinship, even if it is symbolic.

The Neon Museum itself presents a fascinating opportunity to consider how bias has played out. The desert celebration of a vanishing art, at the outskirts of downtown, boasts an exemplary piece of architecture, one of those fanciful buildings whose curves represent American optimism in the Atomic Era and the aesthetic freedom of the West. The entrance to the exhibit is through a defunct hotel which was designed by a leading architect, Paul Revere Williams, who happened to be African American. He was warned as a high school student it would be impossible to make a living in the profession. He would be forced to persuade white clients to hire him. Those realities are described on plaques at the entrance. (Williams was recognized posthumously with a Gold Medal by the American Institute of Architects, only late last year.)

I am not obsessed with race, ethnicity, color, and creed. We all are. The signs are literal. The “China Girl” (produced by hand by artisans) that is among the prizes of the Neon Museum collection represented in her day, as far and wide as the passerbys could see, the attraction of “the Orient,” beckoning in exoticism.