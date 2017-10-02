Having children is a personal choice, and everyone knows when they are ready to do so. Until the time is right, women need to think about family planning and contraception. For many women, the thing to do is go on the pill, get an IUD, etc. Other women prefer family planning the old-fashioned way, using their cycles to determine when they are fertile and when they are not. “The problem with natural family planning is that not all methods work, and it could mean becoming pregnant when you are not ready, or having difficulties becoming pregnant when you are ready,” says an expert from Forest Hills Medical Services.