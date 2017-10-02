Having children is a personal choice, and everyone knows when they are ready to do so. Until the time is right, women need to think about family planning and contraception. For many women, the thing to do is go on the pill, get an IUD, etc. Other women prefer family planning the old-fashioned way, using their cycles to determine when they are fertile and when they are not. “The problem with natural family planning is that not all methods work, and it could mean becoming pregnant when you are not ready, or having difficulties becoming pregnant when you are ready,” says an expert from Forest Hills Medical Services.
Today we are going to discuss several of the methods of natural family planning, and how well they really work. But first, let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of natural family planning.
Pros
- Costs – There is very little expense involved in natural family planning, outside of buying a body thermometer and a menstrual calendar.
- No Side Effects – Since there is no medication used, there are going to be no side effects or medical contraindications.
- Body Awareness – Women become much more aware of their cycles and how their bodies really work, and they are able to learn when they are likely to be the most fertile.
- Communication – Natural family planning helps to promote better communication between couples, which is going to help to bring the even closer together.
Cons
- No Protection – Because no condoms, foams, etc. are used as contraceptives, there is no protection against STD’s.
- Reliability – It can take several months of observing your cycle before you really can predict your fertile days with any reliability. It is even more difficult if your cycle is irregular.
- Time – Natural family planning involves a lot of time and effort, and it may not be the best option for busy women.
- Not Fool Proof – If you are not ready for a baby, natural family planning has its risks. The act of “pulling out” doesn’t always work, and your fertility calculations may be off.
Natural Family Planning Methods
- Breastfeeding – If you have recently had a baby and you do not want another right away, breastfeeding can help keep you from becoming pregnant again. In some cultures, three or more years between babies is often possible thanks to breastfeeding. Nursing frequently will keep you from becoming fertile right away in most cases.
- Calendar Methods – “Some women rely on figuring out their fertile times based on the first day of their last period. The problem with this method is that it can be extremely unreliable, especially if you have an irregular cycle,” says Dr. Amir Marashi from Brooklyn Gynecology Center. If you are trying to avoid pregnancy, this may not be the best option for you, as there is a 25 percent chance that you will become pregnant within a year.
- Temperature – One of the more effective methods of natural family planning is the temperature-only method. Your temperature can indicate when you are ovulating and post-ovulation fertility. Keep in mind that you can’t use this method to predict pre-ovulation fertility and infertility in order to become, or avoid becoming pregnant.
- Mucus – The most effective form of natural family planning is the mucus-only method. Cervical mucus can predict when you will be ovulating, and it can predict the end of your fertile phase. When used with other methods, such as temperature, this is one of the most effective ways of becoming pregnant, as long as you have recognizable signs of mucus.
Warnings
Before you make the decision to try natural family planning, you need to know the dangers. For instance, if you have certain health conditions, such as high blood pressure or cardiac disease, pregnancy can be extremely dangerous, and not something that you want to risk with natural family planning methods that are not always reliable.
CONVERSATIONS