Family Vacations- Love Them Or Hate Them?

Choosing a family vacation that is best for you and your family can be a challenge. Your idea and desires for a vacation may not always be the best fit for the rest of your family and it can be a struggle to decide on a place that will be enjoyed by all.

In our Mom Community I often hear about how it can be challenging to travel with young children. Yes, their schedules may not be the exact same when travelling, it isn’t your own bed to sleep in and there may be some tired kids from time to time. BUT, the excitement, adventures and quality time you can spend as a family on vacation is THE BEST!

Having travelled with 3 young children numerous times (including 16 hour car rides all in 1 day, taking a 4 week old to Disney for a week, cottaging and everything in between!) we have really experienced many different types of vacations. You need to find what best suits your needs and the needs of your family.

Do you want a relaxing vacation where you can put your feet up and have meals made for you and children's activities available? What about an action packed site seeing vacation that allows you to explore the buzz of a city? What about a beach vacation that allows you to explore but also create balance with relaxation?

Here are some of my top recommendations for family travel.

@AmandaDeGrace

Escape to the country where it is only a 90 minute drive to larger cities if you want to add on a few extra days for city exploring too!

Chateau Montebello can be discovered in Western Quebec and is a world class destination year round. What started as a private club in 1930 has expanded throughout the years without sacrificing it’s charm. Touting AAA Four Diamond Award you won’t want to miss out on a family vacation at this destination! With numerous dining options on site there won’t be anybody disappointed. Enjoy fine dining at Aux Chantignoles (my kids LOVE their kids buffet!), explore the outdoor grill “Le Riverain Bar”(I LOVE sitting out at this bar, enjoying a drink and relaxing!), kick back at the Seigneurie Bar or enjoy Mulligans Bar at the golf club.

Fairmont Chateau Montebello http://www.fairmont.com/montebello/media/photos/

What really takes my breath away each time we vacation at Chateau Montebello? The vibe of the entire place. It reminds of my Dirty Dancing and brings back those nostalgic memories as a child. From the big open and welcoming foyer with it’s picturesque fireplace where you can play family games or enjoy a book with a cocktail in hand, to the amazing indoor and outdoor pools, world class spa and numerous outdoor activities (to date our favourite is roaring through an open field on the snowmobiles!) it is all just amazing!

Are you ready to enjoy a truly amazing beach vacation while still having the ability to have family friendly accommodations with separate bedrooms and lots of indoor and outdoor play options for the days you may want to escape the sun and surf?

@AmandaDeGrace Cape Hatteras, Outer Banks

Beachwoods Restort in the Outer Banks provides a family friendly vacation full of relaxation while enjoying one of the best beach vacations along the East Coast! Located in North Carolina, the Outer Banks provides hours and hours of beaches that are well taken care of and has lovely local shops that will leave you wanting to come back again and again.

@AmandaDeGrace Indoor Pool at Beachwoods Restort

At Beachwoods you will find a large indoor water park, outdoor swimming, pond for paddle boating and fishing, large outdoor grill to make your own yummy meals and clean condos that will accommodate your whole family. Don’t feel like cooking? Enjoy the amazing restaurants that the Outer Banks has to offer. We could spend the whole week just relaxing at this resort and on the beach but you will definitely want to see many of the other family fun activities that the OBX has to offer.

@AmandaDeGrace

Want to explore the city but not pay top hotel prices that will leave your family squeezed into a small hotel room? You won’t want to miss out on Staybridge Suites in Wilmington just outside of Philadelphia. Only a quick drive into Philly where you can explore at the Zoo, Please Touch Museum, Ben Franklin Museum and more (Check out the City Pass, it is a great deal!). Staybridge Suites offers comfortable accommodations that are family friendly with full breakfast and each evening snacks, appetizers and drinks. We stayed at this Staybridge for over a week with 2 young children and we loved how we felt at home while still being able to explore a large city. And if you are in the area definitely do not forget to check out Sesame Place!! This place blew my littles minds!!