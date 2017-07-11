Fan Fiction: Dinner at the White House

“Smells good.” Eric Trump leans back in his chair, “Is it Veal?” Jared Kushner mumbles a joke that would’ve landed, had he not whispered it- “No, it’s those Prairie Dogs that you hunted in Montana.” Jared was always a little bit shy. When it came to picking what animal he was going to do his third grade animal report on, Jared picked his stuffed bear- whose name was Dimples. Ivanka hears Jared’s joke, but only because she’s sitting right next to him. She chuckles lightly, the way that one chuckles while watching an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” with their grandparents. “That was a good one, Sweetie.”

Melania is sitting next to Kellyanne Conway, who just got back from a freelance advising job. “How did it go?” Melania inquires. Kellyanne shrugs her shoulders, “Not so bad. Between Pepsi and the t-shirts, I think that I’ve really helped Kendall make some sound decisions.” Melania is only half-listening because something catches her eye- “Get off your phone! We’re at the dinner table.” Barron throws his hands up, ‘I’m not on it! I Swear!” Melania shakes her head, “I was talking to your father.”

Donald is sitting at the head of the table, his eyes glued to his phone. Donald Jr. leans over to look at the phone but his father turns the screen away from him. “What gives?!” shouts Donald Jr. “I’m playing Candy Crush” replies his father. Donald Jr. rolls his eyes- “I can see that you’re Tweeting.” Ivanka puts her head in her hands- “What could you possibly need to Tweet about right now?” Donald shrugs- “A very bad movie that I just saw. It’s called “Gone Girl.” Bad film. You never find out what happens. Fake film!” Ivanka narrows her eyes, “You do find out what happens…” Donald shakes his head. “Did you actually finish it?” Ivanka asks. Donald shakes his head once more- “Didn’t need to. It was very bad.” Donald Jr. chimes in “I never saw it but I know what happens.”