Fan Goes For Foul Ball While Holding A Baby, Won't Do That Again

A Mets fan watching his team lose for the fourth straight time at Dodger Stadium on Thursday didn’t exactly come out a winner either.

In a moment on SNY shared by Keith Olbermann, a man attempted a one-handed grab of a foul ball while holding a baby. Or should we say while almost dropping the baby? Yikes.

Dude got his souvenir but lost the confidence of the baby’s mom, who grabbed the infant away from him. The man looked like he was trying to explain. That’s a strikeout in the making.