FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM: THE HORRORS OF ONLINE DATING

Well you are either really angry at me for that title or like me, you still have your sense of humor. I’m proud to say that my sense of humor is as locked and loaded as Trump’s toy army and still full of fire and fury. Though my fury looks more like a horse from when I was little.

Without my never-ending capacity to laugh, one more Match.com/JDate experience would win me a weekend stay at Bellevue where I would hallucinate Jerry Garcia style, all the dating pictures that I have encountered over the last week.

While we’re on the subject, let’s begin with the pictures that women post on these services.

The first picture that appears, if it is not a picture of their dog or their right big toe, is a photographic marvel. It’s like they called up Stieglitz and said, “Listen, Alfred, I know that you’re dead, but could you maybe come over and shoot my primary photo that will make me look like my idealized self?”

That first picture you encounter is nothing more than the art of deception. Bait and switch.

Because as you swipe your way to picture two, if it is not a picture of them wearing a large sombrero, doing somersaults on a public beach, riding a horse or drinking an outsized glass of wine that fit in nicely at Octoberfest, it’s a much more accurate shot of what they actually like.

Suddenly they have gone from a picture of a rather almost eerily ecstatic woman who apparently is having the time of her life lbeing alone (so why the hell does she need us?) to looking like Phil Spector’s most recent mug shot.

And somehow even less thrilled to be there.

Suddenly you see the aftershocks of what unfulfilled, outsized fantasies can do to a woman. By picture three, if there is one, it will no doubt be a shot that was taken with an Instamatic camera outside a Bay City Rollers concert. Apparently, that smiling girl, pretty and pure, is somehow a part of the package. In spirit, I suppose.

I stopped doing Tinder because all that swiping gave me a chronic case of Tindernitis.

If online dating does anything for us, it makes us feel momentarily empowered as we blithely pick or aggressively reject whoever we desire, at the speed of revenge like some indulged Beverly Hills mansion dwelling Saudi Prince.

This is where our true selves emerge. Out comes the gush of anger and frustration.

This is nothing more than Appalachian target practice: knocking off rusty soup cans for sport with an AK-47.

And then maybe an hour so in, suddenly: there she is.

Wow, look at her. Nice. Friendly. And she’s smart and funny.

Oh. Wait. How old is she pretending to be? When I see age 50, the first thing that I say out loud is: Really? How long have you been 50?” Still, you know that their actual age is within ten years of that number, so you are good to go

If you have written yourself a fun profile, I see no reason, personally, to write anything more than, “Hi: David.” Let my picture, which is worth ten thousand words, plus my actual crafted profile words do all the talking.

Now on the other side of the “Fantastiks” fence, the women are doing the exact same thing that as you. They are swiping at the speed of a Metro North card (and how often does that not work?) in search of either someone who commutes to their job at WalMart on a skateboard (that is an epidemic by the way) or someone who makes the kind of money that Putin sleeps on.

I’m always astonished by the women who contact me.

It’s like a parade of women who all look like my mostly bald and chronically miserable Aunt Yetta, are stomping towards me, like the Walking Dead, each and every one of them, deeply embittered from their recent loss at a hotly contested Mah Jong tournament.

After a while the process wears you down and you find yourself beginning to compromise by squinting until you resemble Kim Jung and are able to create an optical illusion that transforms a forlorn looking women who looks like she belongs on the wall of your local post office Top Ten Most Wanted into a cute and perky as a Frozen princess.

So you go for it. You make contact.

And the game of thrown begins.

Now: the electronic courtship portion of the program is fraught with problems as there is zero reality going on here. All you are both doing is showing off each other’s charming, best behavior highlight reels. Women are comforted by a not crazy voice and men are seduced by a seductive voice. The discussion about being bi-polar or being the recent recipient of say the Zika virus is deftly circumvented. Also, not discussed: the obsessive boundary challenged ex who will stalk you like a right-wing hunter on day one of deer season.

Armed with nothing more than grand illusions and fancy off you go for the meet and greet.

Now I am speaking from my own, personal experience only but they should call the service Mismatch.com because I have yet to meet a woman who matches the high school cheerleader photo that they have presented as their spot-on likeness.

What usually comes sauntering to my table is sadness in a a Forever 21 dress.

A child woman who within minutes will begin to flirt with the waiter as if she has a shot.

Often you are introduced by a Plastic Surgery enhancement that gives her the natural look of the Statue of Liberty.

Before you even order a drink, the monologue will begin and here you reach the very bottom of the online dating experience because “monologuing” is the new orgasm.

All these women, so far, want to do, in an effort to stave off the possibility of their heads suddenly exploding like a Spinal Tap drummer, is let it all out. They want to unpack their emotional baggage and you know as well as I do that women always over pack. Most women bring steamer trunks.

Your vocabulary gets reduced to Cliff Robertson’s early dialogue in the movie “Charlie” as in, “Oh.” “Wow.” And “Oh.”

Then you eat and the meal is as much fun as thanksgiving at your in-laws. But you are a nice guy so you find ways to be affable while wanting to fight the urge to throw her into a large burlap sack and toss her into the East River while hugging an even large concrete block.

For the most part you are not even there.

You have no function other than to nod and chew while gripping your fork so tightly that the words “stainless steel” have become imbedded in your hand.

And then, finally, mercifully, it ends.

The duration: roughly same length as “Hamlet” at the Public. (Almost four hours). And like you, he dies in the end.

As you begin to politely hack at the invisible ropes that bind you, you try to come up with just the right thing to say; the dating code sentence which will be both a subtle and polite way of ending this forever.

The most effective sentence for me has been, “I’m sorry I have to run. I think my house is on fire.” And then I run for my car like a marionette without strings.

And then you drive home and you either laugh, rage (because you just wasted money AGAIN) or you wipe it out and reset the hard drive of your heart which still houses the original factory that pumps out assembly line quality optimism made from the original mold.

I dated a lot as a young guy. I was married. Had kids. There have been many, many beautiful, intelligent women who have graced my life. I didn’t marry a few of them simply out of fucked up circumstance. You know who you are. You are still imprinted in my gallery of lost loves. I visit you often in my dreams. It is cheaper than the Met.

I have no regrets or frustrations.

I did it all Had it all. Copious amounts of great sex.

But: as I grow older I find myself wanting something else. More. I find myself craving, an attractive playdate with sex being an option and not the only thing on the MEN-u.

Since my hobbies lately seem to be finding ways to cope with pain and other physical obstacles (I’m barely out of my fifties) it seems it would be lovely to meet a like-minded woman who will share a glass of whine with me.

Time, as you advance, comes in a limited supply and you find yourself accelerating everything. You try to cram as much as you can into your week. I go to the theater, to concerts, to museums like they were all hosting a fire sale.

I try to go to as many fun restaurants as I can. I try to write as many scripts as I can. Listen to as much music as I can. Hang with great friends who make me a better guy. I was recently beyond lucky and got a new TV series shot that I co-created with my buddy Paul Reiser.

Being older made that even sweeter. You realize that you can still be tickled by improbability like a five-year-old at a magic show.

Any unexpected triumph (and that’s all they are now) arrives with a giant laugh of stunned appreciation. And I have lots of irons on the stove, I have young people in LA working with me plus I’m about to launch a play that will star someone who graced our show.

And all I was faced with at any turn was the word “No.” Age becomes the face of imminent and certain failure IF you believe that to be true. OR you can ignore all the bad advice that you are giving yourself and blast your way out of your current and often not very healthy “soular” system.

I find that with great effort you can defy the Angry Gods.

I also have surgically removed anyone in my life that in any way has prevented me from still growing and prospering, which is often a very painful procedure and at times, fills me with lonely regret.

But this I have figured out: the population of your past are often not the most loyal or dependable citizens of the country that is you.

While all this is going on, the impossible to distract yourself from sound track either sounds like Captain Hook’s tick-tocking crocodile or the grains of sand that are racing through the Wicked Witch’s hourglass.

While I do have great friends, as I age, I find myself craving a different kind of intimacy.

I love being transparent now to the point that I now look I belong in that display of translucent bodies that were on display downtown for a few years.

I want to expose and share all the latest emotional breaking news and spontaneous poetry that arrives by the second at the shores of my brain.

Put it this way, watching Fred and Ginger dance is a lot more fun than watching Fred dancing alone, pretending that she is there.

A vital piece is missing.

That is what I want.