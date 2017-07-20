Fantastic Negrito: “I’d Rather Be Like David Bowie”

The life of Xavier Dphrepaulezz, better known by Fantastic Negrito, surely has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but once he starting releasing his painfully honest roots and blues inspired music in 2014 he seemed to have found his stride. So much so that his album The Last Days Of Oakland (2016) won him a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues album. However, for the self-proclaimed former hustler, he doesn’t want his recent successes distract him from what’s important, the music. “It’s great, I’m happy. But as an artist I have an ideology of not giving a fuck. I want to stay in this bubble as long as I can. I don’t want to think about anything else, I want to stay in love with the music. It’s all about the songs, David Bowie didn’t win a Grammy his whole career, and i’d rather be like him.”