Farewell to a Legend

The world lost a truly great man over the weekend when Jerry Lewis passed away at the age of 91.

Jerry Lewis was a terrific entertainer. From his partnership with the great Dean Martin to his long and fruitful solo career, Lewis never ceased making people laugh. In fact, for as good as his early material was, his performance as talk show host Jerry Langford in the 1983 dark comedy "The King of Comedy" alongside Robert Deniro and Sandra Bernhard remains one of my all time favorite examples of Lewis's work.

With Jerry Lewis, though, for all his comedic ability, he may be remembered best for his work outside of Hollywood. For decades, Lewis ran telethons to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

When it was all said and done, Lewis raised billions for his cause and became synonymous with celebrities who really make a difference in this world. Many talk the talk but few walk the walk, but Lewis walked that walk for many years and really did his part to make this world a better place.