Farewell to My Cats...If I See you in Heaven, I'll Duck

We’ve all done some crazy, overt the top, sacrificial and even torturous things for the sake of our children. I’ve learned how to bake and tie a Cub Scouts neckerchief, for Pete’s sake.

But of all the life choices and decisions I’ve made for my children’s happiness, the purchase of two shelter kittens last year, has hands down been the greatest act of mommy martyrdom, to date.

I blame the divorce guilt. I thought maybe if we got kittens when me and my three boys moved to a new house, it would reduce or at least distract from any of the kids’ stress or sadness. And they were absolutely thrilled at the idea. Seemed like an amazing, and might I say selfless plan, given the fact that the house had new carpeting and smelled as fresh as a lilac field. I was of course hesitant, but I committed to the plan, and one week after the big move, there began the genesis of a two year journey that I can only describe as feline hell.

I should have known the second I set eyes on them. “Fantasia,” later re-named Logan in tribute to Wolverine and my children’s disregard of gender rules, was a scrappy, skittish little cat that ran from under the couch to the food bowl like a carpet ninja for the first month of life. Snowball was little more affable. Things were actually okay for the first five months or so, despite a few dry water dishes when the boys went to their dad’s for the weekend.

But then the strangest phenomenon began to occur. Although my dear cats were “fixed,” according to the shelter, I’d find them being “romantic” with each other all over the house. At first I thought they were wrestling, but then the awful noises started happening (Youtubing cat sex … a definite low moment in my life). As if my new found singleness wasn’t bad and lonely enough, I had to walk into cat lovin’ night and day. One big love fest, that never stopped. I actually blame them for me joining Christian Mingle.

And because denial is my love language, my naïve assumption that my sterilized cats simply still ‘got the urge,’ like dogs, came to an abrupt halt when coming home from a week-long vacation a month later, to find Logan’s tummy bigger than a watermelon. Oh. No.

I don’t know which was more disturbing. The realization that I had paid $200 for cats that were clearly not “fixed,” or the fact that I had been smelling a terrible mystery odor for months, which was simply a very non-neutered Snowball marking the territory of his knocked up lady love.

No indeed, my male cat was obviously not fixed, with a friend confirming my clear ignorance of the anatomical consequence of male neutering, and that I possess the common sense of a circus elephant.

“Jess this cat has a huge pair of furry cat balls, you didn’t notice that?!” Well I be derned.

I wish incestuous feline sex and subsequent kittens was where this sad story ends. I tried to see new kittens as a chance for my kids to witness birth and the joy of new life, despite that Logan insisted on dragging her kitties under my bed, at night. It was cute, of course, despite my mother’s daily phone call, “So what are you going to DO, with those kittens, I know you, you’ll never actually get rid of them!” Each morning, my youngest would pull back the bed and greet our new friends in total delight… until one kitty was as stiff as steel, causing tears, sadness and a full court military ( I dunno) funeral in the back yard, head stone and all. This would have been palpable, if it just happened once, or even twice. I explained newborn kitten death is a part of life. However, after two more kittens bite the dust within a week, I learned they were apparently the victims of “fading kitten syndrome,” a phenomena just as eerie as it sounds, where for no reason, kittens will slowly fade to their death, and one by one. My children greeted one carcass after another, leading to weeks of tears, funerals, Bible verse readings, and more talk of animal heaven than this mother had ever imagined.

The only thing more sad, was having to give baby daddy Snowball away, after learning male cats continue to spray, even if they’re neutered later in life. This might seem cruel, but for all who have suffered under the stench of cat pee, there’s no need to embellish.

Although the drama really should’ve ended there, with that last final burial, there was no such luck in this furry fairytale. Because of my sheer, unprecedented irresponsibility and severe procrastination, Logan has gotten pregnant not once, but two more times, since that first dark birthing, with each postpartum period kicking off with my vows to make a vet appointment. To my defense the second impregnation probably occurred after deciding to make Logan an indoor cat in order to prevent her having relations with alley cats. However staying consistent with her thug behavior, she literally poked and tore through every screen in my house the day I left for work, swiftly ending project abstinence. She was a woman of the night, darn it, and nothing as gonna keep this hottie in lock up.

The only thing worse than the window screen abuse was the fact that I started gifting her wet food as a reward for keeping her inside, which of course transmuted her into a raging lunatic, literally ramming my door like a French revolutionist at 6 a.m. for the good stuff, despite her very full bowl of dried food.

That’s when the loathing really set in. I always knew Logan was a ‘special’ bread of cat. We joke that she’s part part raccoon, because she’s just so scrappy and nasty. When we tried to prevent her from jumping on the table and stealing food, the boys would use squirt guns against her, which would scare most cats in their right mind, but not this peach. Logan didn’t even bat an eye, literally taking water to the face while coming straight for your food. Apparently she has some big furry man balls of her own, if only mental.

The only thing worse than the domestic destruction and constant, and I mean constant mewing, was a complete outbreak of fleas in my house the summer of 2016. I actually never knew this could occur to the level it did. It was so bad, I literally had to clear every object off the floor (took days)and “bomb” my house, which the led me to spreading insect-killing diatomaceous earth on every square inch of floor and then dust for the next six months straight, after a plume cloud of white powder spread through the entire house, post vacuuming.

I think some people, namely single mothers with multiple children, should get a pet-free pass. The fact that I couldn’t even manage to put a flea collar on one cat, seems utterly ridiculous, but when you have 75 balls in the air and literally not enough time to make your own gyno appointment, let alone trim your split ends, there’s just no time or energy left for anything with four legs.

So it was with zero remorse, but so much guilt that we recently bid farewell to our sweet Logan, after selling off three batches of her spawn on Craigslist and receiving hate messages about the dangers of kitten selling (apparently kittens are pit bull food) What, is wrong with people. It was bittersweet, and took a ton of bribery, but I almost can’t believe our house is now pet, flea, and urine-stain free. It actually took a couple weeks to get absorb the relief.

Ironically, I’ll most likely feel guilt about this for years, and the fact that my children basically lived in a kitten mill for a year, kind of kills me. But truly, without sounding generic, if our hearts are in the right place, it’s all that matters. We fall short, and fail at so many standards and pledges throughout the years, like my vow to feed the children solely organic food, or ban cell phone ownership ‘til 16 (tapped out at 13) but we never meditate on all the good we do, and “wins” we have. All we can do is learn from our mistakes, and hopefully consider fish, if thinking about supporting another life force.