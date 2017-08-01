The second summer sales have come, and with it, the moment to enjoy your most desired purchases in fashion, footwear, and accessories. If you also happen to be passionate about this world full of patterns, textures, fabrics, and colors as attractive as incredible here you will find the best fashion trends for summer 2017.

For Women

The Petite fashion clothing has bet this summer by the steamy and tropical bath wear, straight lines and some flyers that give movement to the fabrics. Specifically, between the tops of fashion for women especially emphasize the dresses of thin straps, neck to tip to the sternum and the cascading colors that go down to the ankles. In the same way, they also especially emphasize the blouses-caftan with floral design on a luminous white, the trousers of leg and wide pattern, very vaporous, the t-shirts with ruffles and design in tropical flowers on black background, as well as of short waist Above the belly, striped tunics in collar and closed seam under the chest, draped bodysuits, and hippie style neckline t-shirts.

For men

As for the star garments of fashion for men this season, especially those with flowers and inspired by colors and/or ethnic forms. The garments most demanded by customers are the boxer-style swimsuit with the waistband in plain and deep colors such as taupe or navy blue, orange-colored shorts and tribal prints, sailor-inspired and printed striped t-shirts Abstract in the chest, and also the cowboy shorts.

These garments combine absolutely with everything, as well as stylize and provide maximum comfort. Specifically, these garments are suitable for carrying on beaches, swimming pools and also in town. However, they are also excellent options for those more natural and relaxed environments such as the countryside and the forest, where the popular campsites and summer bungalows are usually located.

For the kids in the house

The little ones of the house also have very interesting options with which to spend a unique vacation, fresh, comfortable and also in fashion, like their parents and other relatives. Amongst the fashion star garments for girls are T-shirts with chiffon tutus and dresses in dark tones with red, pink and white prints, and with heart shapes contrasting in black.

As for children, the most popular fashion garments for them are mainly urban-styled cowboy jeans, sailor-style short-sleeved t-shirts, and T-shirts inspired by the fun and colorful monsters. For babies, you can find a greater offer in swimwear and in general fashion. These include garments of bright colors and bright, such as white, pink, navy blue or orange, two in one set of t-shirts with panties, one-piece dresses with some small detail such as ties Stitched over the chest, leggings, and bodies.

The best accessories

The range of fashion accessories for this season is perhaps the most striking and attractive that can be found in all stores, due essentially to their style, colors, and inventiveness. The most sought-after accessories for these second summer sales are in essence the platform flip flops and tropical print on black, coral-shaped necklaces imitating the seabed and its natural richness, gold bracelet sets, and tropical motifs, towels -Pareos, sarongs to wear, scarves with watercolor print, handbags, and leather shoulder bags.