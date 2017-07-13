Fast Food Junkie Loses 172 Pounds Without Counting a Single Calorie

By Holly Van Hare, Editor

Meet the face behind the inspiring transformation

Shiryl Davis Shiryl Davis went from painful and debilitating obesity to becoming a healthy fitness instructor in this inspiring transformation.

Obese, unhappy, and in constant pain, 380-pound Shiryl Davis decided to make a change. She was bingeing on junk food, eating frosting from the can, and suffering from debilitating Crohn’s disease. Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired, this inspiring woman put her lifestyle through a complete overhaul — she quit the food habits that made her feel sick and moved in ways that made her body feel renewed.

A post shared by Shiryl Davis (@shiryl_gets_fit) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

It didn’t take anything extreme to spark her transformation. She didn’t count calories (in fact, she never counted a single one) and didn’t go hungry at all during her weight loss.

Once her mind was set on making a change, it was inevitable. Her excess weight shed naturally over time and her painful experiences with Crohn’s ceased completely.

Now, Shiryl is a certified fitness instructor, health coach, and ray of positive light to those around her. No longer will her weight or her suffering health hold her back — now, she finds joy in her life every day.

